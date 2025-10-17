 tracker
Video: Lindsey Ferrentino Is Getting a Royal Welcome to Broadway

The Queen of Versailles will open November 9, 2025 at the St. James Theatre.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for an exclusive BroadwayWorld conversation about bringing The Queen of Versailles to the stage. Known for her acclaimed plays Ugly Lies the Bone and This Flat Earth, Ferrentino opens up about adapting the larger-than-life story of Jackie Siegel and America’s most famous unfinished mansion into a brand-new musical with songs by Stephen Schwartz and direction by Michael Arden. She shares how her Florida roots inspired the project, the creative challenges of turning a documentary into a musical, and why the story’s mix of ambition, excess, and humanity feels so timely today.

With humor, honesty, and insight, Lindsey takes us inside the show’s evolution from a real-life phenomenon to its highly anticipated Broadway debut. It’s a fascinating look at art imitating life, the American dream on overdrive, and the heart beneath the headlines.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!


