Video: Larry Owens Stars in Exclusive Clip From THE FRENCH ITALIAN

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from the indie comedy The French Italian, starring A Strange Loop star Larry Owens. In the clip, Brendan (Owens) encourages his co-worker Valerie (Catherine Cohen) to keep her personal and professional lives separate. Watch the scene now, which also sees Owens show off his commanding vocals. The movie will be available to purchase or rent on digital platforms on October 28th.

An official selection of the 2024 Tribeca Festival, The French Italian follows Valerie and Doug (Cohen and Aristotle Athari), a long-time couple in their 30s who live in a small New York City apartment. They are frequently annoyed by their loud downstairs neighbors, a younger couple (Chloe Cherry and Jon Rudnitsky) who fight all the time and sing karaoke. After months of being tortured, they give up their apartment and move to the suburbs, but not before enacting revenge.

One of the neighbors, Mary, is an actress, so with the help of a theater-minded friend named Wendy (played by Ruby McCollister), Val and Doug decide to put on a fake play to humiliate her. However, the two soon get sucked into the process of producing theater and start to believe that becoming artists is their true calling.

Written and directed by Rachel Wolther, the movie also stars Ruby McCollister and Ikechukwu Ufomadu. It had a limited theatrical release earlier this month.

About Larry Owens

Larry Owens is an award-winning multi-hyphenate artist across the mediums of theatre, television, film, music, and comedy. Theatre credits include A Strange Loop, tick, tick…Boom!, Larry Owens' Sondheimia and more. Onscreen, he has been seen in Abbott Elementary, High Maintenance, Search Party, A24's Problemista, Sony's Dumb Money, and more.

Owens is the author of several stage and screen projects including The American Football Musical a satire of The Blind Side-esque sports/white savior films; The Talk Show, about an evil female talk show host (directorial debut, Tribeca Film Festival, under title "The Gag", starring Sherie Rene Scott); unannounced jukebox musical for Primary Wave records; and Five Sisters, a play about gendered succession written in iambic pentameter and AAVE.