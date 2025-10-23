Video: Hugh Panaro & Elizabeth Stanley Rehearse with the New York Pops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 24, vocal powerhouses Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley will join in a program of hits beloved by fans of classic films and Broadway musicals alike. The show will include music from West Side Story, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd, The Sound of Music, and more.

Panaro is perhaps best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera more than 2,500 times, including for its 25th-anniversary production. He is one of the few actors to have been cast by Harold Prince as both the Phantom and Raoul in the show’s Broadway production. He is currently “back in the mask” in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s immersive theatrical experience Masquerade, a new version of Phantom directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus. Panaro made his Broadway debut in the original production of Les Misérables as Marius, a role he originated in the first national company. He also created the roles of Buddy in the original Side Show, Julian Craster in Jule Styne’s The Red Shoes, and the title role in the US premiere of Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s Martin Guerre. Mr. Panaro was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance as the title role of Elton John’s Lestat, based on Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles. He made his West End debut in the original London company of Harold Prince’s Showboat as Gaylord Ravenal, a role he also played in productions on Broadway and in Toronto. Off-Broadway, he has performed the title role of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre and Robert in Michael John LaChiusa’s Little Fish for Second Stage Theater.

Stanley has starred on Broadway in Company, Cry-Baby, Million Dollar Quartet, On the Town (Drama Desk Award nomination), and Jagged Little Pill (Tony and Drama Desk award nominations, Outer Critics Circle and Grammy award winner). Other theater highlights include Nine (Kennedy Center), Merrily We Roll Along (Encores!), Anyone Can Whistle in Concert (Carnegie Hall), Pal Joey (City Center), Hello Again (Transport Group Theatre Company), F**king A (Signature Theatre), All the World’s a Stage (Keen Company), Xanadu (first national tour), and The Bridges of Madison County (first national tour). Film and television credits include Season 3 of P-Valley, Kindred, Gossip Girl, The Equalizer, and FBI, as well as an upcoming feature film directed by Steven Spielberg. Recent concert engagements include appearances with the San Diego Symphony alongside Ted Sperling, Steven Reineke, and Marc Shaiman, and performances as Mother in Ragtime with The Boston Pops conducted by Keith Lockhart. Ms. Stanley is a graduate of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. Follow her on Instagram (@ElStans).

Watch in this video as they rehearse "Somewhere," "Back to Before," and "The Music of the Night" with the New York Pops and Conductor & Music Director Steven Reineke.