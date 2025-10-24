Video: In Studio with Broadway Vocal Coach Extraordinaire, Matt Farnsworth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When it comes to keeping their voices in tip-top shape, even Broadway stars need a guiding light. One of the brightest is Matt Farnsworth of Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio. As one of the industry's most celebrated vocal coaches, he has worked extensively with Tony winners, leading players, and Hollywood stars..., but his talents are not reserved just for Broadway's elite.

"Helping people find a better version of themselves is very rewarding to me. I spent a lot of time on one side of this business and I had amazing teachers that helped me do that exact same thing," Farnsworth told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Watching people change and understand something about themselves that they didn't understand before and just watch them open up is very rewarding to me. I love it. I just love being able to help someone find a greater version of themselves."

Following a New York City masterclass, Matt was joined by his team (Mike Maixner, Jesse Kissel, Grace Chermak, and Eros) to chat about their studio's philosophy and why they love doing what they do.

"I think that what I gravitated to the most with [Matt]'s teaching and now what we all align with at the studio is the idea that we're teaching practical singing," explained Maixner. "We're not teaching singing in a vacuum. We're teaching singing for real world actors that are on stage. No, you don't get to sing in a perfect world. You don't get to always be in your perfect alignment. You have to learn how to work with imperfection and you have to learn to sing in that environment."

Watch in this video as they chat more about their work. Learn more about Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio and book a class today!