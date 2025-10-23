 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Emma Benson Shares the Secrets of Swinging Nine Roles in HEATHERS

Benson covers nine tracks in Heathers off-Broadway.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
Click Here for More on A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it?

In this episode, we're checking in with Emma Benson, who is the swing for nine tracks in Heathers- six ensemble characters, Martha Dunnstock, Ms. Fleming, and Heather McNamara. What's it like covering so many roles?

"When you're covering a principal track, I think the first thing you can do is get comfortable with their language," she explained to BroadwayWorld. "The writing in this show is so important and every one of these characters has such a unique voice. You should hone in  on that character and how they see the world and try to see things through their lens."

Before booking Heathers, Emma was a full-time restaurant manager in Stamford, CT, and now she is living the dream! Off-Broadway debut. National Tours: Something Rotten! (United States and Korea) and The Elf on the Shelf. Cruise Lines: Syd Norman’s Pourhouse on the Norwegian Prima. Regional favorites: Shenandoah Summer Music Theater, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Tuacahn Center for the Arts. Graduate of Shenandoah Conservatory, class of 2018.



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Punch
24 ratings

Punch
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Heathers The Musical Scrunchie Set
Heathers The Musical Scrunchie Set
Buy a Heathers The Musical Pin Set
Heathers The Musical Pin Set
Buy a Heathers The Musical Names Tote
Heathers The Musical Names Tote
Buy a Heathers Mythic Bitch Crop Tee
Heathers Mythic Bitch Crop Tee

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos