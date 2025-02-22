Playlist: The Best of Cynthia Erivo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



She will rise again! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Cynthia Erivo is set to play the role of Jesus in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. The musical, by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be mounted at the iconic Los Angeles venue in summer 2025.

It was also annunced that she will host the 78th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Most recently starring as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo is a multi-talented artist whose work transcends boundaries in theater, television, and film. She has received several accolades, including a Daytime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, as well as nominations for two British Academy Film Awards, three Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. She is one of only a few artists to have received nominations for the EGOT. Erivo made her West End debut in the stage musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg in 2011. She later made her Broadway debut playing Celie in the musical revival of The Color Purple, which earned her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Can't get enough Cynthia? We get it. Sing along to this playlist featuring just 40 of her greatest hits. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Wicked, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar, and many more!

