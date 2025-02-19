Cynthia Erivo Will Host the 2025 Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Did this really just happen? BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. This year’s ceremony will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

Erivo follows in the footsteps of Ariana DeBose, who hosted the last three Tony Awards ceremonies (2022-24). Other recent hosts have included: Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. (2021), James Corden (2019), and Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban (2018). This news comes fresh off of an announcement earlier this week that Erivo will star as 'Jesus' in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in summer 2025.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” said Erivo. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

“Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theater to millions of new fans around the globe — and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theater Wing and Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “Her talent defies gravity and boundaries, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome her home to Broadway for what will be a joyful and inspiring celebration of the theatrical artform. We hope audiences are ready to leap to their feet, cry tears of joy, and maybe even get up and dance.”

“Cynthia is a remarkable talent and with her deep roots in the theater community, we are honored to have her host this year’s Tony Awards on CBS” said Mackenzie Mitchell, Vice President, Specials, CBS. “There is no doubt with her innate creativity and captivating presence, she will deliver an unforgettable evening highlighting the extraordinary achievements of this Broadway season.”

Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy® Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as a Golden Globe®, SAG, and 3x Academy Award® nominee. Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in THE COLOR PURPLE and has since taken the world by storm.

Erivo most recently starred as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. Part 1 of WICKED was released on November 22nd, 2024. With Part 2 releasing on November 21st, 2025. WICKED Part One opened at number one and has since become the highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office based on a Broadway musical. Erivo has received widespread critical acclaim and rave reviews for her performance as Elphaba including Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations.

She recently wrapped production on the second season of POKER FACE, Peacock’s critically acclaimed series from creator Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne. Erivo will guest star in season two alongside BJ Novak and Margo Martindale.

In Spring 2024, Erivo starred in and produced DRIFT, which follows a young Liberian refugee named Jacqueline (Erivo) who has barely escaped her war-torn country to a Greek island. The film made its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22nd, 2023 and opened to rave reviews. It made its theatrical release on March 26, 2024. In addition to starring in and producing the film, Erivo also wrote and recorded an original song, “It Would Be,” for the film.

In 2021, Erivo was nominated for an Emmy® for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Emmy-winning global anthology series GENIUS: ARETHA. This season is the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul. The series premiered on National Geographic on March 21, 2021.

In addition to her illustrious acting career, Erivo is a Grammy®-nominated songwriter and performer, often headlining sold-out shows, symphonies, and music spaces including the Kennedy Center Honors, the 2020 Academy Awards, the 2017 Governor’s Ball and the 2017 Grammy Awards. Erivo released her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, with Verve/Universal Music Group on September 17, 2021.

Erivo released her first children’s book titled, Remember to Dream, Ebere on September 28, 2021. The book follows a young girl named Ebere whose mother encourages her to dream as big as possible. Erivo wrote the book as an ode to a child’s imagination, a parent’s love and the big dreams shared by both.

Erivo recently starred opposite Idris Elba in the Netflix feature film installment of Luther: The Fallen Sun, continuing the story of the acclaimed crime series. Erivo plays a detective who is also Luther’s nemesis while Serkis is the story’s criminal villain. Luther: The Fallen Sun premiered on Netflix on March 10, 2023. In 2022, Cynthia Disney’s live-action retelling of PINOCCHIO. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Erivo will take on the iconic role of the Blue Fairy. She is also slated to star in Apple’s ROAR, an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. It was also announced that Erivo will produce and star in a biopic about Sara Forbes Bonnetta, a 19th-century Nigerian princess who was "gifted" to Queen Victoria after being liberated from slavery.

In August 2020, Erivo launched her production company, Edith’s Daughter, and announced her first-look deal with MRC Television & Civic Center Media. Edith’s Daughter focuses on projects that express the beauty in the stories and people who are often overlooked and underrepresented. Erivo named Solome Williams as Vice President of the company.

Erivo starred in the HBO series THE OUTSIDER, which premiered on January 12, 2020. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The series follows an unorthodox investigator and a seasoned cop investigating a gruesome murder of a local boy.

In 2019, Erivo starred in Kasi Lemmons’ HARRIET, where she brought the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen. Focus Features released the film in theaters on November 1, 2019, and Erivo's performance was met with critical acclaim. Additionally, Erivo lent her voice to the movie’s title song, “Stand Up,” for which she co-wrote. “Stand Up” won “Best Original Song” at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Both Cynthia and “Stand Up” were nominated for two Academy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards in the categories of “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama” and “Best Original Song” respectively. Additionally, “Stand Up” received a nomination for a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Song Written for Visual Media.” The film also garnered ten NAACP nominations as well as AAFCA and Society of Composers & Lyricists Award wins.