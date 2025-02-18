Cynthia Erivo Will Star as Jesus in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Hollywood Bowl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cynthia Erivo is set to play the role of Jesus in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl! The musical, by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be mounted at the iconic Los Angeles venue this summer.

Performances will take place between Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd August 2025. Further casting is to be announced at a later date.

Jesus Christ Superstar, originally released as a concept album and now returning to its rock roots at the Hollywood Bowl, features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer, Tony winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, casting by The Telsey Office, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

First released as a concept album in 1970, Jesus Christ Superstar quickly became a cultural phenomenon before debuting on Broadway in 1971. The show tells the story of Jesus Christ’s final days, focusing on the complex relationship between Jesus and his disciple-turned-betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The rock opera, featuring hit songs like “Superstar,” “Gethsemane,” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”, is set to bring a high-energy, visually stunning, and emotionally powerful rendition of this timeless story.

Hear Cynthia perform "I Don't Know How to Love Him' from the She Is Risen, the all-female album version of Jesus Christ Superstar, released in 2020.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2025 summer season will be available online or via phone at 323-850-2000 on the following dates:

New subscriptions available Tuesday, February 18, at 10AM

Group sales for select concerts begin Tuesday, February 18, at 10AM

"Create Your Own" packages available March 25, at 10AM

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single-show ticket sales May 6, at 10AM﻿

About Cynthia Erivo

Most recently starring as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo is a multi-talented artist whose work transcends boundaries in theater, television, and film.

She has received several accolades, including a Daytime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, as well as nominations for two British Academy Film Awards, three Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. She is one of only a few artists to have received nominations for the EGOT.

Erivo made her West End debut in the stage musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (2011). She later made her Broadway debut playing Celie, a woman suffering abuse in the Deep South, in the musical revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017. Her work earned her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. She expanded to films in 2018 with the crime films Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. For her portrayals of Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019) and Elphaba in the musical fantasy film Wicked (2024), Erivo received nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actress; she also wrote and performed the song "Stand Up" for Harriet, which gained her a nomination for Best Original Song.