Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration

Hamilton opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015.
Earlier this week, Hamilton celebrated 10 years on Broadway with celebrations throughout the day. The 1pm matinee was a fan filled performance where over 1,200 winners of a special lottery were able to purchase tickets for $10. The performance ended with a surprise curtain call visit from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The invite-only evening anniversary performance was a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation’s Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a multi-ethnic, multi-racial coalition of 14 leading national immigrant service providers. Funds raised will go to support the critical work of its members in the areas of legal and social services, public education, and advocacy. The evening was also a benefit for The Public Theater, where Hamilton began.
This performance concluded with a historic curtain call that included speeches from producer Jeffrey Seller and director Thomas Kail with a special curtain call that included the current Broadway company and Broadway cast alumni.
Upon leaving the theatre, audience members entered a #Hamilten block party. Questlove DJ’d from the marquee of the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Guests received a custom #Hamilten gift bag and treated to hot dogs, pizza, cookies, pretzels and more, turning 46th street into one big party.
Earlier this week on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that Walt Disney Studios is releasing the film “Hamilton” in theatres on September 5th.
Check out even more photos from inside the epic day of celebration below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
