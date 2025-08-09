 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration

Hamilton opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015.

By: Aug. 09, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Earlier this week, Hamilton celebrated 10 years on Broadway with celebrations throughout the day. The 1pm matinee was a fan filled performance where over 1,200 winners of a special lottery were able to purchase tickets for $10. The performance ended with a surprise curtain call visit from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The invite-only evening anniversary performance was a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation’s Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a multi-ethnic, multi-racial coalition of 14 leading national immigrant service providers. Funds raised will go to support the critical work of its members in the areas of legal and social services, public education, and advocacy.  The evening was also a benefit for The Public Theater, where Hamilton began.

This performance concluded with a historic curtain call that included speeches from producer Jeffrey Seller and director Thomas Kail with a special curtain call that included the current Broadway company and Broadway cast alumni.

Upon leaving the theatre, audience members entered a #Hamilten block party. Questlove DJ’d from the marquee of the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Guests received a custom #Hamilten gift bag and treated to hot dogs, pizza, cookies, pretzels and more, turning 46th street into one big party.

Earlier this week on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that Walt Disney Studios is releasing the film “Hamilton” in theatres on September 5th.

Check out even more photos from inside the epic day of celebration below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart and Pink

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Chelsea Clinton

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Trey Curtis and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Christopher Jackson and Mandy Gonzalez

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jordan Fisher and Ariana DeBose

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Leslie Odom Jr.and Madame Tussauds Lin-Manuel Miranda Wax figure

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson Odom, Jordan Fisher and James Monroe Iglehart

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Rory O'Malley and Jarrod Spector

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Thomas Kail and Okieriete Onaodowan

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
David Korins and Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Chelsea Clinton and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Leslie Odom Jr.and Jeffrey Seller

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Ron Chernow and Jill Furman

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Questlove

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Pink

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Pink

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sander Jacobs

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Sasha Hutchings, Carleigh Bettiol, Ephraim Sykes, Morgan Marcell, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Andrew Chappelle

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Edred Utomi and Hannah Cruz

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Alex Lacamoire and Phillipa Soo

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Stephanie Umoh and Thayne Jasperson

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trey Curtis and Jared Dixon

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Trey Curtis, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jared Dixon

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Phillipa Soo, Denée Benton, Morgan Anita Wood, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Nicholas Christpher, Chris Jackson and Gregory Treco

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Leslie Odom Jr and Chelsea Clinton

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Laurie Eustis and Oskar Eustis

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Javier Muñoz and Damian Woetzel

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Andy Blankenbuehler and Elly Blankenbuehler

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Brian d'Arcy James and Jennifer Prescott

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jennifer Locke Christopher and Nicholas Christopher

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Miguel Cervantes, Stephanie Klemons and Alysha Deslorieux

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jon Rua and Jana Krumholtz

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Denee Benton and Tyler Lain

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Seth Stewart and Thomas Kail

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
James L. Nederlander and Margo Nederlander

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Leslie Odom Jr.and Madame Tussauds Lin-Manuel Miranda Wax figure

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Leslie Odom Jr.and Madame Tussauds Lin-Manuel Miranda Wax figure

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Nicolette Robinson Odom and Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Thomas Kail, Marc Mezvinsky and Jonathan Marc Sherman

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jeffrey Seller

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Thomas Kail and James L. Nederlander

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jared Dixon, Morgan Anita Wood and Trey Curtis

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jared Dixon, Morgan Anita Wood and Trey Curtis

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
The Company of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jeffrey Seller with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Director Thomas Kail with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Director Thomas Kail with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda with The Cast and Alumni of "Hamilton"

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Luz Towns-Miranda

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Nik Walker and Gregory Treco

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Phillipa Soo and Stephanie Umoh

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Rory O'Malley and kieriete Onaodowan

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Dee-jay Questlove

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Dee-jay Questlove

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Dee-jay Questlove

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jared Dixon and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry and her kids

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Phillipa Soo, Morgan Anita Wood, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Leslie Odom Jr.and Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Kyle Scatliffe and Donald Webber Jr.

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Seth Stewart and Daniel J. Watts

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Alex Lacamoire and Ileana Ferreras

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Alex Lacamoire and Ileana Ferreras

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Christopher Jackson and Nicholas Christopher

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Sasha Hutchings and Michael Luwoye

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Betsy Struxness

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Krystal Joy Brown

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Javier Muñoz

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
David Korins

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Neil Haskell

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Rory O'Malley

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Robin de Jesús

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Denee Benton

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Jan Svendsen and Glenn Weiss

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Seth Stewart and Nicholas Christopher

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Claire Mercuri and Lee Eastman

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Cody Renard Richard and Robin de Jesús

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Paige Price and Nevin Steinberg

Photos: More From Inside the HAMILTON's 'Hamil-TEN' Celebration Image
Sander Jacobs and Amy Jacobs



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Buy a Hamilton Logo Magnet
Hamilton Logo Magnet
Buy a Hamilton Black Hoodie
Hamilton Black Hoodie
Buy a Hamilton Button Set
Hamilton Button Set
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos