HAMILTON Proshot to Hit Movie Theaters Next Month for 10th Anniversary

During last night's appearance on The Tonight Show, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that the proshot of Hamilton, which debuted on Disney+ in 2020, will be making its way to theaters this year in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the hit musical.

"We filmed most of the original cast performing in Hamilton in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically," said the Tony winner. "But then the pandemic hit, and so we decided to release it on streaming so that everyone could see it at home whenever they wanted. But, Sept. 5, you will be able to see Hamilton in movie theaters nationwide and in Puerto Rico.”

The theatrical release of Hamilton expands upon the version available on Disney+ with the inclusion of “Reuniting the Revolution,” an exclusive special prologue to the film featuring all-new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives. Tickets for the theatrical screeners are available now here.

To celebrate the theatrical release of Hamilton, a special premiere screening event will take place on Wednesday, September 3, at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater, home of The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park. A limited number of advance tickets will be available for a donation beginning August 11. A free ticket lottery distribution will be available at The Public Theater on September 3, as well as a free standby line in Central Park prior to the screening’s start. More information here. All advance ticket donations will benefit The Public Theater, where “Hamilton” originally debuted in 2015 before transferring to Broadway.

During the Tonight Show visit, Jimmy Fallon and Miranda also discussed the past 10 years of the show's record-breaking run and the preparation for Miranda's Madame Tussauds wax figure, which was just unveiled. "It's like being in a Tim Burton movie. A lady comes with a drawer full of eyeballs... and she holds them up to your eyeball [to find the right one]... It was very surreal," the songwriter recalled. Take a look at photos of the recent unveiling here and watch the interview below.

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ on July 3. It features the original Broadway cast, including Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

Photo credit: Disney