Video: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'My Shot' For 'Hamilten' Music Video





The Broadway cast of Hamilton took to the streets of New York City for a special 10th-anniversary performance of “My Shot.” Led by Trey Curtis in the title role, the video features the current stars of the Broadway production performing the hit song.

The video comes during the show's "Hamilten" tenth anniversary celebration. Throughout the year, the show has celebrated a decade on Broadway, which included Leslie Odom Jr.'s return to the show.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.