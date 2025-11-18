Concord Theatricals Secures HAMILTON Global Licensing Rights; Teen Edition Expected in 2028

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Theatricals announced that it will represent all exclusive worldwide secondary stage licensing rights to Hamilton, marking a major next chapter for the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

The company will add the title to its roster of Broadway and international works, making the production available to professional and amateur theaters in the years ahead. Alongside the rights acquisition, Concord confirmed that a Hamilton: TEEN EDITION is now in development and is expected to be released to educators in 2028.

“I am thrilled that Hamilton is joining IN THE HEIGHTS and 21 CHUMP STREET as part of the Concord Theatricals family,” said Miranda. “I fell in love with theater not by seeing a lot of Broadway shows, but via my parents' vinyl cast albums and participating in our high school's annual musicals. I'm excited to see students take on these roles and to share this story from school stages in their communities. It's only a matter of time."

“We couldn't be prouder to continue to represent Lin-Manuel's work and to bring his astounding, game-changing show to educators and students worldwide,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord. “His genius combination of history, politics and dynamic music is unique and thrilling. And on a personal note, this is a full-circle moment, having had the honor to be involved in its development, production and recording.”

Hamilton traces the life of Alexander Hamilton through a score that merges hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, and is based on the biography by Ron Chernow. The production features book, music, and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and orchestrations and music supervision by Alex Lacamoire. The show has received Tony, GRAMMY, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.