Video: HAMILTON Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway With Mega-Mix Curtain Call

Raise a glass to freedom and to one of the most groundbreaking shows in Broadway history. Hamilton celebrated its monumental 10th anniversary on Broadway tonight with an unforgettable curtain call.

The celebration began as legendary producer Jeffrey Seller took the stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre to honor the people who have brought Hamilton to life over the last ten years. In his remarks, the Tony-winning producer offered heartfelt thanks to the casts and crews past and present, his producing partners, the design team, the creative “Cabinet,” and the countless others who have shaped the show’s journey from Off-Broadway sensation to global phenomenon.

Seller then welcomed the show's original Tony-winning director, Thomas Kail, who shared reflections on Hamilton’s legacy and the family it has built across the years and around the world.

But the night’s biggest moment came when Hamilton’s composer and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, surprised the audience with a special performance. Joined by the current company and more than 100 former cast members, Miranda led a roof-raising Hamilton megamix that brought the house to its feet and marked the moment with joy, gratitude, and revolutionary energy.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.