How You Can Help the Immigration Service Charities Supported by HAMILTEN

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, its going to be a big night at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where Hamilton will celebrate 10 record-breaking years on Broadway. It will be an even bigger night for the We Get the Job Done Coalition, made up of leading national immigration services providers dedicated to supporting and uplifting communities targeted by aggressive immigration enforcement.

The coalition, named for the much-celebrated phrase in the song “Yorktown”, is being launched with donations from over 125,000 people which will provide an initial $3 million in funding to 14 leading immigrant service organizations that uplift immigrant communities across the nation.

“Immigrants are the lifeblood of America,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I am honored that audiences have connected so deeply with Hamilton’s status as an American immigrant and that it has become a source of strength and pride."

Funds will help fill gaps created by the sudden cancellation of most federal grants for immigrant assistance and address the exponentially increased need for services. Funds will also help facilitate collective action on the part of the coalition. The coalition will provide a wide range of essential legal-related services based on the greatest needs we see in communities across the country. Coalition leaders will also educate immigrants about their legal rights, providing direct representation, organizing volunteer attorneys, assisting unaccompanied minors, and taking legal action to halt implementation of Executive Orders and actions that violate the Constitution.

Learn more about each of the charities that make up the coalition below and find out how you can donate today. History has its eyes on you!

HISPANIC FEDERATION

As the largest Latino nonprofit umbrella organization in the country, Hispanic Federation works with more than 800 local and national social justice organizations in 43 states and territories to build community power and greater access and opportunities for Latinos, immigrants, and other disenfranchised communities.

"Hamilton transformed narratives and opened hearts to the immigrant experience, which is foundational to our nation’s story. In today’s climate of rising violence and punitive measures against immigrants, this message is more vital than ever: immigrants are not only integral to our past but essential for our present and future prosperity. The Immigrants: We Get The Job Done coalition is bringing together organizations committed to challenging the negative stereotypes and harmful policies directed at our nation’s immigrants and upholding the promise of America as a nation of immigrants." -Frankie Miranda, President of Hispanic Federation.

MIRANDA FAMILY FUND

For over 40 years, the Miranda Family has championed community activism. They have created and supported institutions that have served both underserved populations in Upper Manhattan and communities throughout New York City, across the country, and in Puerto Rico. Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda are proud parents to Luz Miranda-Crespo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miguel Towns. Now as adults, Luz and Lin-Manuel are married to Luis Crespo and Vanessa Nadal, respectively, with children of their own. They continue to foster the family’s commitment to advocacy for education, the arts, and social justice - along with a sustained focus on relief and rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria.

ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service)

The most comprehensive Arab American organization in the nation, ACCESS focuses on providing essential services and advocacy to advance the health, economic, social, and cultural well-being of communities regionally and nationwide.

“We’re honored to be part of an incredible cross-community effort rising to meet this moment — working together to ensure immigrant families are supported with dignity, compassion, and the resources they need to thrive. This effort is a powerful reminder of how the arts can bring people from all walks of life together to drive meaningful impact,” -Maha Freij, President and CEO of ACCESS.

ALIANZA AMERICAS

Alianza Americas is a unique transnational network of Latin American and Caribbean migrant- led organizations that works to foster an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable way of life for Latino communities in the Americas through leadership development and policy advocacy.

“Alianza Americas is proud and deeply grateful to be part of the Immigrants We Get the Job Done coalition—a collective force rooted in the power of our people, our culture, and our unwavering resolve. At a time when immigrant communities are under attack and democracy itself is being tested, we are rising together to defend our rights, honor our histories, and demand a future where justice, dignity, and humanity guide our laws and policies. This is morethan a fight for immigrants, it’s a fight for the soul of this nation.” -Dulce Guzmán, Executive Director of Alianza Americas.

AMERICA’S VOICE

America’s Voice works to build the public support and the political will necessary to enact policy changes that secure freedom and opportunity for our nation’s immigrants through strategic communication, policy education, and grassroots mobilization.

“Immigrants have always been part of the American story—and they are essential to our nation’s future. At a time when our friends, co-workers and neighbors are under relentless attack, we must reject the abuse of power, denounce it, and stand with immigrant communities with unwavering solidarity. America’s Voice is proud to be part of the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done coalition and deeply grateful to the Hispanic Federation and the Miranda family for their leadership, support, and commitment in this critical moment.” -Vanessa Cárdenas, Executive Director of America’s Voice.

ASIAN LAW CAUCUS

As the first legal and civil rights organization serving Asian Americans, the Asian Law Caucus has been a trusted voice for Asian and Pacific Islander communities for over 50 years. Currently co-counseling the case that blocked the birthright citizenship executive order, the organization provides legal representation, advocacy, and community education.

“The Asian Law Caucus is proud to join this coalition at a critical time for immigrant communities. Asian immigrants have been strengthening America for generations. When we come together across communities—using art, culture, and storytelling like Hamilton does—we have the power to celebrate our contributions and push back against division and scapegoating. Together, we can stand up, speak out, and ensure all immigrants are treated with dignity.” -Aarti Kohli, Executive Director of the Asian Law Caucus.

CHIRLA (Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles)

CHIRLA is one of the largest and most effective grassroots organizations dedicated to advancing immigrant rights and justice through policy advocacy, public education, legal assistance, and community organizing.

"At a moment when those who get the job done in in the U.S. are being rounded up indiscriminately because of the color of their skin and where they live, CHIRLA is being called upon, more than ever, to promote Know Your Rights education, advocacy, referrals, organizing, and direct legal immigration services to hundreds of families impacted. But we are also working to ensure history doesn't forget how valuable of a resource immigrants are to their communities and the nation. We belong to this country, we get the job done, and we will continue to thrive because when we do, the nation also thrives." -Angelica Salas, Executive Director, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

HAITIAN BRIDGE ALLIANCE

The Haitian Bridge Alliance is a grassroots community organization that advocates for fair and humane immigration policies, foreign policy, and provides migrants and immigrants with humanitarian, legal, and social services, with a particular focus on Black migrants, the Haitian community, women and girls, and survivors of torture and other human rights abuses.

“The Hamilton musical reminded us that immigrants are central to the American story. At the Haitian Bridge Alliance, we support all immigrants with a focus on Black immigrants at the intersection of racial justice and immigrant rights. The Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition offers solidarity. Together, we’re fighting for dignity and human rights for all people－ Out of Many, One.” -Guerline Jozef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance.

IMMIGRATION EQUALITY

The only national organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ immigrants, Immigration Equality advocates for policies that protect and support LGBTQ+ individuals and families facing immigration challenges through direct legal services, policy advocacy, and impact litigation.

“For LGBTQ and HIV-positive immigrants, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Our clients flee violence and persecution—targeted for who they are or who they love—hoping to survive, only to encounter a broken system that too often fails to see their humanity. Immigration Equality is the oldest organization in the country solely dedicated to fighting for them. This coalition isn’t just a show of solidarity—it’s a lifeline. In the face of cruelty and erasure, we are standing together to tell queer immigrants: you belong, your story matters, and we will never stop fighting for your right to live freely and safely." -Aaron C. Morris, Executive Director, Immigration Equality.

KIND (Kids In Need of Defense)

As the preeminent nonprofit organization devoted to the protection of unaccompanied and separated children, KIND works to ensure that vulnerable immigrant children have the legal representation and support they need to ensure their safety and well-being in the U.S.

“Hamilton embodies the story of America, and immigrants have written some of our nation’s most prolific chapters. KIND is thrilled to participate in this extraordinary effort that comes at a time when the most vulnerable among us, including unaccompanied and separated children,have had their most fundamental rights stripped away. This anniversary offers us the opportunity to raise awareness about the urgent need to restore lifesaving protections to children and families, paving the way for them to strengthen our communities and nation for generations to come." -Wendy Young, President of Kids in Need of Defense (KIND).

NDLON (National Day Laborers Organizing Network)

NDLON is a national network of over 70 member organizations throughout the country that works to improve the lives of day laborers, migrants and low-wage workers through leadership development, organizing, and public policy advocacy.

“Yes, immigrants do get the job done. And the most important job right now is protecting our democracy. Upholding bedrock Constitutional rights of speech, assembly and due process of law. Everyday laborer outside Home Depot who stands up for the right to seek work, every immigrant who challenges their abduction and fights racial profiling and false arrest, every immigrant who fights to keep Temporary Protected Status -- these heroes all deserve the deepest respect and admiration of every citizen. Working on farms, mowing lawns and washing dishes are all important jobs that immigrants do. So is saving our country.” -Nadia Marin-Molina, Co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

NILC (National Immigration Law Center)

As one of the nation’s leading immigrant rights and legal advocacy organizations, NILC works to advance and defend the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their loved ones through impact litigation, policy advocacy, movement building, and narrative change.

“Hamilton spotlights that immigrants are and have always been foundational to our democracy. With immigrant communities and our democracy under attack, we are proud to be working alongside courageous partners in the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done coalition to continue to uplift this truth and uphold our most cherished values. This moment calls on all of us to speak up and defend our loved ones, colleagues, and neighbors. Our very democracy is at stake." -Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center.

TAHIRIH JUSTICE CENTER

The Tahirih Justice Center is a national, nonprofit organization that serves women, girls, and all immigrant survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other forms of violence. Tahirih’s whole-person approach to services provides each survivor with free legal support and social services to secure the rights they are entitled to under U.S. law and to build stable lives.

“The Tahirih Justice Center is proud to be part of the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. Together we highlight immigrant stories of leadership, resilience, and impact, and honor our common humanity. With today’s rising hostility toward immigrants, the people we serve – survivors of domestic and sexual violence – are increasingly in danger. At Tahirih, we believe that every person deserves to live in safety and thrive, no matter where they were born or the color of their skin, and we stand with our partners in the coalition to make that vision a reality.” -Archi Pyati, CEO, Tahirih Justice Center

TEXAS CIVIL RIGHTS PROJECT

The Texas Civil Rights Project is boldly serving the movement for equality and justice in and out of the courts. They use litigation and legal advocacy to protect and advance the civil rights ofeveryone in Texas, and partner with communities across the state to serve the rising movement for social justice.

“This is a moment for courage, and we are proud to stand with others who are rising to meet it. At the Texas Civil Rights Project, we fight for immigrant and border communities through impact litigation, state-wide community organizing, and storytelling that challenges the lies used to divide us. Immigrants have shaped this country from the beginning and will continue to be integral to what makes America great. In the face of cruelty and division, the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done coalition chooses to fight for hope, justice, and the dignity every person deserves.” -Rochelle Garza, President of the Texas Civil Rights Project

UNITED WE DREAM

The largest youth-led immigrant organization in the nation, United We Dream focuses on empowering undocumented youth to advocate for their rights, promoting a vision of justice and equality through grassroots mobilization and community organizing.

“At a time when workers, especially immigrants, are under siege, Hamilton’s legacy is an urgent reminder that immigrants power our country. United We Dream is honored to join The Immigrants: We Get The Job Done coalition and to continue to meet this moment of deliberate terror with the courage, organizing power, and resilience it demands. Immigrant youth have long been at the forefront of change and will continue to inspire and mobilize millions to take action to defend our communities. We come from a long tradition of labor organizers who know that our power lies in we, the people, as a collective. No matter what’s to come, immigrant youth are the leaderswe’ve been waiting for and are committed to building a multi-racial, nationwide movement to forge a better future for and with each other where we are all free.” -Greisa Martinez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream.