Photos: Daniel Radcliffe & Tom Felton Have a Harry Potter Reunion at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Premiere

There was a very Potter reunion earlier this week in New York City! Tom Felton, who is currently starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, was in attendance to support his former costar Daniel Radcliffe at the NYC premiere of Merrily We Roll Along. The pair famously played Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter in the 8-part film series.

Sony Pictures Classics and Fathom Entertainment will release the proshot for the Tony Award-winning revival in theaters worldwide on December 5, 2025. Directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Sonia Friedman, the film captures the landmark Broadway revival that became one of the most celebrated theatrical events in recent memory.

The production stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, alongside Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez, with Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers rounding out the principal cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas