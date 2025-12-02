Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere

The film will be released in theaters worldwide on December 5, 2025.
The filmed proshot of Merrily We Roll Along had its official NYC premiere recently, attended by the show's stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, director Maria Friedman, and more. Check out photos below!
Sony Pictures Classics and Fathom Entertainment will release the proshot for the Tony Award-winning revival in theaters worldwide on December 5, 2025. Directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Sonia Friedman, the film captures the landmark Broadway revival that became one of the most celebrated theatrical events in recent memory.
The production stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, alongside Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez, with Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers rounding out the principal cast.
The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.
Produced by Friedman alongside David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, and RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick, the film offers fans around the world the opportunity to experience the revival that redefined Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s 1981 cult classic.
Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, then becoming an inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, the musical features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
(Back Row L-R) Director Maria Friedman, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Katie Rose Clarke, Reg Rogers, Talia Robinson, Evan Alexander Smith, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, David Purdy, Gemma Baird, Corey Mach (Front Row L-R) Jacob Keith Watson, Brian Sears, Vishal Vaidya and Koray Tahran
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Daniel Radcliffe
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Daniel Radcliffe
Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe
Director Maria Friedman
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe and Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker
Evan Alexander Smith
David Purdy
Reg Rogers and Director Maria Friedman
Katie Rose Clarke and Reg Rogers
J. Alex Brinson and Lindsay Mendez
J. Alex Brinson and Lindsay Mendez
Lauren Mendez Hernandez, Lindsay Mendez and Michael Mendez
Daniel Radcliffe and Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker
Noma Dumezweni, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton
Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton
Alex Edelman and Daniel Radcliffe
Cinema Society Producer Andrew Saffir and Alex Edelman
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Daniel Radcliffe
Producers Jon Kamen, Karla Zambrano and Dave Sirulnick
Producer Jon Kamen, Director Maria Friedman, Producer Dave Sirulnick and Producer Karla Zambrano
Producer Dave Sirulnick, Producer Jon Kamen, Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe, and Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker
J. Alex Brinson
J. Alex Brinson
Orfeh
Orfeh
Brian Sears, Guest and J. Alex Brinson
Sophie Sumner
Sophie Sumner
Julie Boardman and JJ Powell
Director Maria Friedman introduces the film
"Merrily We Roll Along" Signage on the screen
