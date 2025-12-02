 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere

The film will be released in theaters worldwide on December 5, 2025.

By: Dec. 02, 2025

The filmed proshot of Merrily We Roll Along had its official NYC premiere recently, attended by the show's stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, director Maria Friedman, and more. Check out photos below!

Sony Pictures Classics and Fathom Entertainment will release the proshot for the Tony Award-winning revival in theaters worldwide on December 5, 2025. Directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Sonia Friedman, the film captures the landmark Broadway revival that became one of the most celebrated theatrical events in recent memory.

The production stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, alongside Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez, with Krystal Joy BrownKatie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers rounding out the principal cast.

The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. 

Produced by Friedman alongside David BabaniPatrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, and RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick, the film offers fans around the world the opportunity to experience the revival that redefined Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s 1981 cult classic.

Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, then becoming an inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, the musical features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
(Back Row L-R) Director Maria Friedman, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Katie Rose Clarke, Reg Rogers, Talia Robinson, Evan Alexander Smith, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, David Purdy, Gemma Baird, Corey Mach (Front Row L-R) Jacob Keith Watson, Brian Sears, Vishal Vaidya and Koray Tahran

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Director Maria Friedman

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Director Maria Friedman

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Katie Rose Clarke

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Katie Rose Clarke

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Reg Rogers

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Reg Rogers

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Director Maria Friedman

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe and Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Evan Alexander Smith

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Koray Tarhan

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
David Purdy

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Talia Robinson

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Talia Robinson

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Vishal Vaidya

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Vishal Vaidya

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Corey Mach

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Brian Sears

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Gemma Baird

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Reg Rogers and Director Maria Friedman

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Katie Rose Clarke and Reg Rogers

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
J. Alex Brinson and Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
J. Alex Brinson and Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lauren Mendez Hernandez, Lindsay Mendez and Michael Mendez

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Daniel Radcliffe and Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Nikki M. James

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Nikki M. James

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Noma Dumezweni and Tom Felton

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Noma Dumezweni, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Alex Edelman and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Cinema Society Producer Andrew Saffir and Alex Edelman

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Producers Jon Kamen, Karla Zambrano and Dave Sirulnick

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Producer Jon Kamen, Director Maria Friedman, Producer Dave Sirulnick and Producer Karla Zambrano

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Producer Dave Sirulnick, Producer Jon Kamen, Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman, Daniel Radcliffe, and Sony Pictures Classics Michael Barker

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
J. Alex Brinson

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
J. Alex Brinson

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Donna Murphy

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Donna Murphy

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Tom Felton

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Tom Felton

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Tom Felton

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Christian Coulson

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Orfeh

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Orfeh

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Laila Robins

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Jenna Leigh Green

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Jenna Leigh Green

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Lance Roberts

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Susie Essman

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Samantha Mathis

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Caroline Aaron

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Jacob Yates and Zachary Booth

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Brian Sears, Guest and J. Alex Brinson

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Sophie Sumner

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Sophie Sumner

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Mariah Strongin

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Emma Myles

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Julie Boardman and JJ Powell

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
Director Maria Friedman introduces the film

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
"Merrily We Roll Along" Signage on the screen

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and More at the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG NYC Film Premiere Image
(Back Row L-R) Director Maria Friedman, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Katie Rose Clarke, Reg Rogers, Talia Robinson, Evan Alexander Smith, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, David Purdy, Gemma Baird, Corey Mach (Front Row L-R) Jacob Keith Watson, Brian Sears, Vishal Vaidya and Koray Tahran


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos