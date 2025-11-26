Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Orfeh and Gayle King Visit THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Get a first look at photos of Reese Witherspoon, Orfeh and Gayle King visiting Kristin Chenoweth backstage at The Queen of Versailles on Broadway!

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, the musical is now running at the St. James Theatre through January 4, 2026.

Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham lead and are joined on stage by Melody Butiu as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White as ‘Victoria’. The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas