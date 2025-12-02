 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance

See photos of Molina on the red carpet, along with director Lila Neugebauer, playwright Will Eno, Katie Finneran, Josh Hamilton and more. 

By: Dec. 02, 2025

Alfred Molina starred in Signature Theatre's one-night-only benefit reading of Will Eno’s TITLE & DEED, directed by Lila Neugebauer. See photos from the event here!

See photos of Molina on the red carpet, along with director Lila Neugebauer, playwright Will Eno, Katie Finneran, Josh Hamilton and more. 

A seasoned theater and film actor, Alfred Molina has been featured in an extensive range of plays and films, from Oklahoma! in the West End (which earned him a Laurence Olivier Award nomination) to Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alfred made his Broadway debut in Yasmina Reza’s Art in 1998 and subsequently performed on Broadway as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Mark Rothko in Red. He was seen on The Pasadena Playhouse stage in his award-winning role in The Father (Ovation Award, LA Drama Critics Circle Award) and more recently in Inherit the Wind. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Alfred Molina

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Playwright Will Eno, Alfred Molina and Director Lila Neugebauer

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Michael Emerson, Carolyn McCormick and Alfred Molina

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Michael Emerson

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Michael Emerson and Alfred Molina

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Alfred Molina and Katie Finneran

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Alfred Molina

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Alfred Molina

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Director Lila Neugebauer

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Playwright Will Eno

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Director Lila Neugebauer and Playwright Will Eno

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Playwright Will Eno, Alfred Molina, Director Lila Neugebauer and Signature Theater Artistic Director Emily Shooltz

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Signature Theater Company Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon, Playwright Will Eno, Alfred Molina, Director Lila Neugebauer and Signature Theater Artistic Director Emily Shooltz

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Josh Hamilton and Alfred Molina

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Lila Neugebauer and Lily Thorne

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Katie Finneran, Josh Hamilton, Lila Neugebauer, Lily Thorne and Will Eno

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Alfred Molina

Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance Image
Signage at The Signature Theater Pershing Square Theatre


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos