Photos: Alfred Molina Stars in TITLE AND DEED for Signature Theater's Benefit Performance

Alfred Molina starred in Signature Theatre's one-night-only benefit reading of Will Eno’s TITLE & DEED, directed by Lila Neugebauer. See photos from the event here!

See photos of Molina on the red carpet, along with director Lila Neugebauer, playwright Will Eno, Katie Finneran, Josh Hamilton and more.

A seasoned theater and film actor, Alfred Molina has been featured in an extensive range of plays and films, from Oklahoma! in the West End (which earned him a Laurence Olivier Award nomination) to Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alfred made his Broadway debut in Yasmina Reza’s Art in 1998 and subsequently performed on Broadway as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Mark Rothko in Red. He was seen on The Pasadena Playhouse stage in his award-winning role in The Father (Ovation Award, LA Drama Critics Circle Award) and more recently in Inherit the Wind.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas