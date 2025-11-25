HAMILTON Edition Monopoly Board Game is Available Now

An all new Hamilton version of the iconic board game MONOPOLY has been released from The Op Games and Hasbro. This special edition of the game honors one of the most celebrated Broadway musicals of all time while marking its 10th anniversary. The game is now available at Barnes & Noble.

Celebrating 10 years on Broadway, the new game brings the magic of the stage to the tabletop. With harmonious twists on classic MONOPOLY components, fans will explore the exciting world of Hamilton as they buy, sell, and trade familiar songs from the show as they make their way to Broadway glory. Collect rent and negotiate trades, but beware—history has its eyes on you!

The game is created for two to six players, ages eight and up, and features six custom collectible tokens representing recognizable items from the show, including a Quill and Ink, Microphone, Book, Crown, Stein, and Tricornered Hat. Houses and Hotels are reimagined as Letters and Federalist Papers, while Community Chest and Chance cards have been retitled as BURR and Hamilton cards.

Learn more and purchase the game here.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.