Video: Watch Kelly and Mark Recreate Viral HAMILTON Trend on LIVE

In celebration of Halloween, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos rose to the occasion by donning more than 60 costumes for their special holiday episode of Live. The theme of the episode was "It's Trending," which saw the hosts recreate viral trends as seen on social media.

One such trend was set to Hamilton's act two song "Best of Wives and Best of Women," which usually features someone dressed as Hamilton – typically including a drawn-on goatee to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda – sneaking out while Eliza sings to him. Check out Kelly and Mark's version, which even received praise from Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, and Leslie Odom, Jr. is now reprising his role as Aaron Burr through November 26.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.