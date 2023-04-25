INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD, A DOLL'S HOUSE & More Lead in Nominations for 2023 Drama League Awards
Shows also leading the nominations include Topdog/Underdog, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, and more.
The Drama League has announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring achievements on and Off-Broadway, the nominations were announced this morning by Roger Bart and Justin Guarini at the official announcement event held at the New York Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.com.
The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2023-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025; VIP tickets include access to the nominees' red carpet reception.
"I don't think I've experienced a theater season in New York ever like this one," noted Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. "There's been a range, a breadth, an expansion of possibility that has been truly astonishing to witness. Theater makers have inspired not only with their creativity, but also with their drive and determination to serve audiences with vision and talent. These nominees reflect the promise and greatness inherent in the work of theater folk, and I can't help but be deeply proud."
The Drama League previously announced the 2023 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony® Award winner André De Shields will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; director Lear deBessonet will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; The Drama Book Shop will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and Darin Oduyoye will receive the Gratitude Award.
The Drama League Awards Event Chair is Bonnie Comley, The Steering Committee is Chaired by Townsend Teague and includes Valerie Novakoff Britten, Donna Daniels, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kenneth Hyne, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.
Ms. Comley, President of The Drama League's Board of Directors, noted: "The nominees for this year's Awards are exceptional in their fortitude returning live theater to our stages this season. We look forward to trumpeting all of their accomplishments on May 19th."
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community - the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.
2023 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
THE BANDAGED PLACE
Roundabout Theatre Company
Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre
Written by Harrison David Rivers
Directed by David Mendizábal
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO; Sydney Beers, Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, Chief Advancement Officer)
COST OF LIVING
Manhattan Theatre Club
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Written by Martyna Majok
Directed by Jo Bonney
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director)
DARK DISABLED STORIES
The Bushwick Starr/The Public Theater
Written by Ryan J. Haddad
Directed by Jordan Fein
Produced by The Bushwick Starr (Noel Allain, Artistic Director; Sue Kessler, Creative Director); Presented by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
DOWNSTATE
Playwrights Horizons
Written by Bruce Norris
Directed by Pam MacKinnon
Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing DIrector; Carol Fishman, General Manager).. Originally produced by the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and National Theatre
ELYRIA
Atlantic Theater Company
Written by Deepa Purohit
Directed by Awoye Timpo
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)
FAT HAM
American Airlines Theatre
Written by James Ijames
Directed by Saheem Ali
Produced by No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), Rashad V. Chambers, National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director), Tim Levy, Bob Boyett, Cynthia Stroum, Adam Cohen, Blake DeVillier, The Forstalls, John Gore Organization, David Miner, The Wilma Theatre (Blanka Zizka, Yury Urnov, James Ijames, and Morgan Green, Co-Artistic Directors; Leigh Goldenberg, Managing Director), Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo; Produced in association with Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer; Christopher Nave, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer); Presenting the production by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions) and National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director); Associate Producer: Leah Matthes and Maya Maniar
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Belasco Theatre
Written by Doug Wright
Directed by Lisa Peterson
Produced by Grove Entertainment, Barbara Whitman, Hazy Mills Productions, Yonge Street Theatricals, Frank Marshall, Rich Entertainment Group & Jeremiah J. Harris, Mary Lu Roffe, David Shapiro & Mark Losher, John H. Tyson, Patty Baker, Rodney Rigby, John Gore Organization, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, James L. Nederlander, Creative Partners Productions, Sharon Karmazin, The Forstalls, Jamie deRoy, David Barnett, Barbara Freitag, Universal Theatrical Group and Leah Dagen & Jimmy Wilson
LEOPOLDSTADT
Longacre Theatre
Written by Tom Stoppard
Directed by Patrick Marber
Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, Lorne Michaels, Stephanie P. McClelland, Gavin Kalin, Delman Sloan, Eilene Davidson, Brad Edgerton, Patrick Gracey, Hunter Arnold, Burnt Umber Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Harris Rubin Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., No Guarantees, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Dodge Hall Productions / Waverly Productions, Ricardo Hornos / Robert Tichio, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Thomas S. Perakos / Stephanie Kramer, Brian Spector / Judith Seinfeld and Richard Winkler & Alan Shorr
LIFE OF PI
Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Based on the novel by Yann Martel; Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti
Directed by Max Webster
Produced by Simon Friend, Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, Mark Gordon Pictures, Playing Field, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Hall Smalberg Winkler, 42nd.club, Elizabeth Armstrong, Eilene Davidson, deRoy Shea Waxman, Federman Jenen Productions, Susan Gallin, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Kuhn Dodani, Harriet Newman Leve, Anastasia Muravyeva, Mary Lu Roffe, Catherine Schreiber, American Repertory Theater (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director) and Sheffield Theatres; Associate Producer: Kevin Connor and Megan Smith
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields; Based on 'Peter Pan' by J.M. Barrie
Directed by Adam Meggido
Produced by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie deRoy, Mischief, Wendy Federman/Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane/John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth/42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment/Daniel Radford, LAMS/Peter Stern & Tom Smedes, Ken and Rosemary Willman/Ayal Miodovnik, Nicole Eisenberg/Thomas S. Perakos and Lucas McMahon; Presenting a production by Mischief; Presented by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity; Associate Producer: Jack Eidson
PRIMA FACIE
John Golden Theatre
Written by Suzie Miller
Directed by Justin Martin
Produced by Empire Street Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Barbara Broccoli, Caiola Productions, Kristin Caskey, Echo Lake Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Faliro House, FilmNation Entertainment, Dale Franzen, L.T.D. Productions Inc., Holly Anderson Levow, Stephanie P. McClelland, Olympus Theatricals, Rachel Sussman and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Kerrise Stewart
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES
Soho Rep
Written and Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Produced by Soho Rep (Sarah Benson, Cynthia Flowers, Meropi Peponides, Directors) and The National Asian American Theatre Company/NAATCO (Mia Katigbak, Co-Founder and Actor-Manager; Peter Kim, Creative Producer)
SUMMER, 1976
Manhattan Theatre Club
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Written by David Auburn
Directed by Daniel Sullivan
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director)
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
A DOLL'S HOUSE
Hudson Theatre
Written by Henrik Ibsen; In a new version by Amy Herzog
Directed by Jamie Lloyd
Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Kate Cannova, Bob Boyett, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, GGRS, Kater Gordon, Louise L. Gund, Los Angeles Media Fund, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tilted, Jessica Chastain, Caitlin Clements/Francesca Moody Productions, Caiola Productions/Amanda Lee, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Joeyen-Waldorf Squeri, Richard & Cecilia Attias/Thomas S. Barnes and OHenry Theatre Nerd Productions/Runyonland MMP; Presenting the production by The Jamie Lloyd Company
OHIO STATE MURDERS
James Earl Jones Theatre
Written by Adrienne Kennedy
Directed by Kenny Leon
Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning), Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Hunter Arnold, Louise Gund, Marc David Levine, Sheryl Lee Ralph/Jeremy Lentz, Kevin Ryan/Lisa Alexander Taylor, Brad Blume, Robert Boyett, Irene Gandy, John Paterakis, Iris Smith, Willette and Manny S. Klausner, Kayla Greenspan, Franklin Theatrical Group, Marlene and Gary Cohen, William Parker Frisbie II, Ken and Rande Greiner, Diego Kolankowsky, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall/Jamie deRoy, Jacob Soroken Porter, Concord Theatricals, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Patrick W. Jones
HAMLET/ORESTEIA
Park Avenue Armory
Written by Aeschylus and William Shakespeare; Oresteia adapted by Robert Icke
Directed by Robert Icke
Produced by Park Avenue Armory and Almeida Theatre
Originally produced by The Almeida Theatre and Produced in the West End by Ambassador Theatre Group and Sonia Friedman Productions
THE PIANO LESSON
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Written by August Wilson
Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy and Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker; Co-produced by Hunter Arnold, Playing Field, The Factor Gavin Partnership, FBK Productions/42nd.club, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Creative Partners Productions, Harris Rubin Productions, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Mark Gordon Pictures, Stephanie P. McClelland, Moore Delman, James L. Nederlander, Seriff Productions, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Salman Al-Rashid/Jamie deRoy, Brad Blume/Cliff Hopkins, Jean Doumanian/Fakston Productions, Edgewood/DMQR Productions, Jay & Cindy Gutterman/Caiola Productions, Van Kaplan/Lu-Shawn Thompson, Erik A. King/FineWomen Productions, Syrinda Paige/Kevin Ryan & Diane Scott Carter, Silva Theatrical Group/Tilted and Thomas Swayne/Cynthia J. Tong; Associate Producer: Costanza Romero-Wilson
A RAISIN IN THE SUN
Written by Lorraine Hansberry
Directed by Robert O'Hara
Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Brooklyn Academy of Music/James Earl Jones Theatre
Written by Lorraine Hansberry
Directed by Anne Kauffman
Produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jeremy O. Harris and Brooklyn Academy of Music (David Binder, Artistic Director; Gina Duncan, President)
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
Second Stage Theater
Hayes Theater
Written by Larissa FastHorse
Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
John Golden Theatre
Written by Suzan-Lori Parks
Directed by Kenny Leon
Produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President)
WEDDING BAND: A LOVE/HATE STORY IN BLACK AND WHITE
Theatre for a New Audience
Written by Alice Childress
Directed by Awoye Timpo
Produced by Theatre for a New Audience (Jeffrey Horowitz, Founding Artistic Director; Dorothy Ryan, Managing Director)
WOLF PLAY
Written by Hansol Jung
Directed by Dustin Wills
Produced by MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Artistic Director; Blake West, Executive Director) in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company (Ralph B. Peña, Producing Artistic Director). Originally produced by Soho Rep (Sarah Benson, Cynthia Flowers, Meropi Peponides, Directors)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
& JULIET
Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Book by David West Read; Music by Max Martin; Lyrics by Max Martin; Music and Lyrics by Max Martin and Friends: Klas Åhlund, Dido Armstrong, Jon Bon Jovi, Andreas Carlsson, Robyn Carlsson, Jessica Cornish, Cathy Dennis, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Allan Grigg, Amethyst Amelia Kelly, Claude Kelly, Savan Kotecha, Benjamin Levin, Brian Littrell, Tove Lo, Demetria Lovato, Kristian Lundin, Bonnie McKee, Lisa Miskovsky, Alecia Moore, Ali Payami, Katy Perry, Denniz PoP, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Richard S. Sambora, Kesha Sebert, Shellback, Peter Anders Svensson, Abel Tesfaye, Justin Timberlake, Henry Walter, Rami Yacoub and Anton Zaslavski
Directed by Luke Sheppard
Produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, Eva Price, Lukasz Gottwald, 42nd.club, Independent Presenters Network, Jack Lane, Library Company, Shellback, Shivhans Pictures, Sing Out, Louise!, Kim Szarzynski, Taylor/Riegler, Tenenbaum/Keyes, Barry Weiss and John Gore Organization
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
Broadhurst Theatre
Music by Neil Diamond; Lyrics by Neil Diamond; Book by Anthony McCarten
Directed by Michael Mayer
Produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio; Co-produced by Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano, Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Trisha Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Adam Riemer, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments, LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color and Ryan Conway; Associate Producer: Miranda Gohh
DREAMING ZENZILE
New York Theatre Workshop
Written by Somi Kakoma, based on the life of Miriam Makeba
Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director; Jeremy Blocker Executive Director) and National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director; Barrie Koegel, Chief Operating Officer). The rolling world premiere produced by Octopus Theatricals, National Black Theatre, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, McCarter Theatre Center, Arts Emerson, Apollo Theater and New York Theatre Workshop
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
St. James Theatre
Music by John Kander and Fred Ebb; Lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb; Written by David Thompson; Co-Written by Sharon Washington; Additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Directed by Susan Stroman
Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Tom Kirdahy, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Crossroads Live, Playing Field, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Colin Callender, Peter May, RileyFan, SilverHopkins+/Hunter Johnson, Gilbert and DeeDee Garcia/Sue Vaccaro, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Craig Balsam, Richard Batchelder, Concord Theatricals, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Hoffman, Jessica R. Jenen, John Gore Organization, MGM On Stage, James L. Nederlander, Eric Passmore, Linda B. Rubin, Seriff Productions, Shivhans Pictures, Thomas Swayne, 42nd.club/Beards on Broadway, AGL Productions/Brad Blume, Hunter Arnold/Red Mountain Theatre, Elliott Cornelious/Sunnyspot Productions, Jamie deRoy/Janet and Marvin Rosen, DMQR Productions/Cynthia J. Tong, Edgewood/Silva Theatrical Group, Dale Franzen/Henry R. Muñoz III, Deborah Green/Chris Mattsson, Christen James/Gregory Carroll, NETworks Presentations/Lamar Richardson and Ron Simons/Adam Zell; Produced in association with MGM On Stage and Chartoff-Winkler; Senior Associate Producer for Sonia Friedman Productions: Thomas Swayne; Executive Director for Sonia Friedman Productions: Diane Benjamin; Senior Associate Producer for Tom Kirdahy Productions: Cynthia J. Tong
SHUCKED
Nederlander Theatre
Book by Robert Horn; Music by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally; Lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
Directed by Jack O'Brien
Produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh , Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, KSO Productions, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, Karen Fairchild, HoriPro, Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook and ZKM Media
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Shubert Theatre
Book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman; Based on the screenplay "Some Like it Hot" by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
Directed by Casey Nicholaw
Produced by The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President) and Neil Meron; Co-produced by MGM On Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, The John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar and Mariah Carey
TITANIQUE
Daryl Roth Theatre
Book by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue; Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Nicholas Connell
Directed by Tye Blue
Produced by Eva Price, James L. Nederlander, Diamond Dog Entertainment LLC, Benj Pasek, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Penny Rousouli, Jodi and Howard Tenenbaum, Philip Byron, Marcia Ellis, Iris Smith, and Stellar Live, Inc.
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
Tony Kiser Theater
Book, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson
Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director).
WISE CHILDREN'S WUTHERING HEIGHTS
Based on the novel by Emily Brontë
Adapted and directed by Emma Rice
Presented by St. Ann's Warehouse (Susan Feldman, Artistic Director; Erik Wallin, General Manager). A National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal co-production, in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Bob Fosse'S DANCIN'
Music Box Theatre
Music orchestrated by Jim Abbott; New music by David Dabbon; Text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs
Directed by Wayne Cilento
Produced by Joey Parnes, Temple Live Entertainment Ltd, Hunter Arnold, Kayla Greenspan, Rodger Hess & Michael Seago, Bob Boyett, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), James L. Nederlander, Park West Productions, Tim Forbes, Carson Gleberman, McCabe Ventures, Fran Kirmser & Jodi Kaplan, Gary & Marcia Nelson, Greg Young, The Fabulous Invalid, Julie Hess & Tommy Hess, Peter May, Tom Tuft and The Old Globe (Barry Edelstein, Artistic Director; Timothy J. Shields, Managing Director); Produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse
CAMELOT
Lincoln Center Theatre
Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner; Music by Frederick Loewe; Book by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner; Based on 'The Once and Future King' by T. H. White
Directed by Bartlett Sher
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning); Consulting Producer: Cambra Overend; Mindich Chair Musical Theater Associate Producer: Ira Weitzman
INTO THE WOODS
St. James Theatre
Music by Stephen Sondheim; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by James Lapine
Directed by Lear deBessonet
Produced by Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President Emeritus; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President Emeritus), Jordan Roth, New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, President & CEO, Mark Litvin, Managing Director), Daryl Roth, Hunter Arnold, Concord Theatricals, Nicole Eisenberg, Jessica R. Jenen, Michael Cassel Group, Kevin Ryan, ShowTown Productions and Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Presenting the production by New York City Center Encores! (Lear deBessonet: Artistic Director; Rob Berman: Music Director; Clint Ramos: Producing Creative Director; Jenny Gersten: Producer of Musical Theater)
A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Directed by John Doyle
Produced by Classic Stage Company (Jill Rafson, Producing Artistic Director; Amanda Feldman, Managing Director)
PARADE
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Book by Alfred Uhry; Music by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown; Co-Conceived by Harold Prince
Directed by Michael Arden
Produced by Seaview, Ambassador Theatre Group, Alex Levy, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Interscope & Immersive Records, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Creative Partners Productions, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Roth-Manella Productions, Chutzpah Productions, 42nd.club, Ahava 72 Productions, The Andryc Brothers, The Array, At Rise Creative, Caiola Jenen Productions, Coles Achilles, deRoy Brunish Productions, Fakston Productions, Federman Batchelder, Level Forward, Pencil Factory Productions, Renard Lynch, Robin Merrie, Rubin Stuckelman, Runyonland Sussman, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini and New York City Center (Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO)
1776
Roundabout Theatre Company
American Airlines Theatre
Music by Sherman Edwards; Lyrics by Sherman Edwards; Book by Peter Stone; Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards
Directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer; Christopher Nave, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer) and American Repertory Theater (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director)
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Music by Stephen Sondheim; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by Hugh Wheeler; From an adaptation by Christopher Bond
Directed by Thomas Kail
Produced by Jeffrey Seller, Bob Boyett, Diana DiMenna & Plate Spinner Productions/Aaron Glick, Eastern Standard Time, Roy Furman, Thomas Kail, Jim Kierstead/Benjamin Leon IV and TourDForce Theatrical
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Manhattan Theatre Club
Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities
Soho Rep
Anne Kauffman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Brooklyn Academy of Music/James Earl Jones Theatre
Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog
John Golden Theatre
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Hudson Theatre
David Mendizábal, the bandaged place
Roundabout Theatre Company
Awoye Timpo, Elyria, and Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White
Atlantic Theater Company and Theatre for a New Audience
Dustin Wills, Wolf Play
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl In Danger
New York Theatre Workshop and Vineyard Theatre/Second Stage Theater
Lear deBessonet, Into The Woods
St. James Theatre
Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Shubert Theatre
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Nederlander Theatre
Bartlett Sher, Camelot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
St. James Theatre
NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Stephanie Berry, the bandaged place
Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story In Black And White
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Marylouise Burke, Epiphany
D'Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger
Esco Jouléy, Wolf Play
Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile
David Krumholtz, Leopoldstadt
Linda Lavin, You Will Get Sick
Laura Linney, Summer, 1976
Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol
Patina Miller, Into the Woods
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Gargi Mukherjee, Public Obscenities
Alex Newell, Shucked
Jeremy Pope, The Collaboration
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Phillipa Soo, Camelot
Marcel Spears, Fat Ham
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
John Douglas Thompson, Endgame
Anna Uzele, New York, New York
John David Washington, The Piano Lesson
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
David Zayas, Cost of Living
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Danny Burstein, Pictures From Home
Norbert Leo Butz, Cornelia Street
Kathleen Chalfant, The Year of Magical Thinking
Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Bebe Neuwirth, The Bedwetter
Ben Platt, Parade
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS
(previously announced)
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater - André De Shields
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing - Lear deBessonet
Contribution to the Theater - The Drama Book Shop
The Gratitude Award - Darin Oduyoye
IMPORTANT NOTES
With its announcement of a Broadway transfer, the revival of Merrily We Roll Along postponed consideration to next season. Kimberly Akimbo was considered last season for its Off-Broadway run, prior to the Broadway transfer.
The production of Cost of Living, having originated Off-Broadway prior to the pandemic and substantially similar in production elements, including its principal producer, was deemed a transfer by the Eligibility Committee and was eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play category.
The productions of Between Riverside and Crazy, The Thanksgiving Play, and Wolf Play, deemed materially different from their pre-pandemic productions, including different producing entities, were considered revivals and are eligible for Outstanding Revival of a Play.