INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD, A DOLL'S HOUSE & More Lead in Nominations for 2023 Drama League Awards

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The Drama League has announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring achievements on and Off-Broadway, the nominations were announced this morning by Roger Bart and Justin Guarini at the official announcement event held at the New York Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.com.

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2023-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025; VIP tickets include access to the nominees' red carpet reception.

"I don't think I've experienced a theater season in New York ever like this one," noted Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. "There's been a range, a breadth, an expansion of possibility that has been truly astonishing to witness. Theater makers have inspired not only with their creativity, but also with their drive and determination to serve audiences with vision and talent. These nominees reflect the promise and greatness inherent in the work of theater folk, and I can't help but be deeply proud."

The Drama League previously announced the 2023 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony® Award winner André De Shields will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; director Lear deBessonet will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; The Drama Book Shop will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and Darin Oduyoye will receive the Gratitude Award.

The Drama League Awards Event Chair is Bonnie Comley, The Steering Committee is Chaired by Townsend Teague and includes Valerie Novakoff Britten, Donna Daniels, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kenneth Hyne, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.

Ms. Comley, President of The Drama League's Board of Directors, noted: "The nominees for this year's Awards are exceptional in their fortitude returning live theater to our stages this season. We look forward to trumpeting all of their accomplishments on May 19th."

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community - the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

2023 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE BANDAGED PLACE

Roundabout Theatre Company

Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Written by Harrison David Rivers

Directed by David Mendizábal

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO; Sydney Beers, Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, Chief Advancement Officer)

COST OF LIVING

Manhattan Theatre Club

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by Martyna Majok

Directed by Jo Bonney

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director)

DARK DISABLED STORIES

The Bushwick Starr/The Public Theater

Written by Ryan J. Haddad

Directed by Jordan Fein

Produced by The Bushwick Starr (Noel Allain, Artistic Director; Sue Kessler, Creative Director); Presented by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

DOWNSTATE

Playwrights Horizons

Written by Bruce Norris

Directed by Pam MacKinnon

Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing DIrector; Carol Fishman, General Manager).. Originally produced by the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and National Theatre

ELYRIA

Atlantic Theater Company

Written by Deepa Purohit

Directed by Awoye Timpo

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)

FAT HAM

American Airlines Theatre

Written by James Ijames

Directed by Saheem Ali

Produced by No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), Rashad V. Chambers, National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director), Tim Levy, Bob Boyett, Cynthia Stroum, Adam Cohen, Blake DeVillier, The Forstalls, John Gore Organization, David Miner, The Wilma Theatre (Blanka Zizka, Yury Urnov, James Ijames, and Morgan Green, Co-Artistic Directors; Leigh Goldenberg, Managing Director), Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo; Produced in association with Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer; Christopher Nave, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer); Presenting the production by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions) and National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director); Associate Producer: Leah Matthes and Maya Maniar

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Belasco Theatre

Written by Doug Wright

Directed by Lisa Peterson

Produced by Grove Entertainment, Barbara Whitman, Hazy Mills Productions, Yonge Street Theatricals, Frank Marshall, Rich Entertainment Group & Jeremiah J. Harris, Mary Lu Roffe, David Shapiro & Mark Losher, John H. Tyson, Patty Baker, Rodney Rigby, John Gore Organization, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, James L. Nederlander, Creative Partners Productions, Sharon Karmazin, The Forstalls, Jamie deRoy, David Barnett, Barbara Freitag, Universal Theatrical Group and Leah Dagen & Jimmy Wilson

LEOPOLDSTADT

Longacre Theatre

Written by Tom Stoppard

Directed by Patrick Marber

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, Lorne Michaels, Stephanie P. McClelland, Gavin Kalin, Delman Sloan, Eilene Davidson, Brad Edgerton, Patrick Gracey, Hunter Arnold, Burnt Umber Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Harris Rubin Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., No Guarantees, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Dodge Hall Productions / Waverly Productions, Ricardo Hornos / Robert Tichio, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Thomas S. Perakos / Stephanie Kramer, Brian Spector / Judith Seinfeld and Richard Winkler & Alan Shorr

LIFE OF PI

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Based on the novel by Yann Martel; Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti

Directed by Max Webster

Produced by Simon Friend, Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, Mark Gordon Pictures, Playing Field, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Hall Smalberg Winkler, 42nd.club, Elizabeth Armstrong, Eilene Davidson, deRoy Shea Waxman, Federman Jenen Productions, Susan Gallin, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Kuhn Dodani, Harriet Newman Leve, Anastasia Muravyeva, Mary Lu Roffe, Catherine Schreiber, American Repertory Theater (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director) and Sheffield Theatres; Associate Producer: Kevin Connor and Megan Smith

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields; Based on 'Peter Pan' by J.M. Barrie

Directed by Adam Meggido

Produced by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie deRoy, Mischief, Wendy Federman/Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane/John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth/42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment/Daniel Radford, LAMS/Peter Stern & Tom Smedes, Ken and Rosemary Willman/Ayal Miodovnik, Nicole Eisenberg/Thomas S. Perakos and Lucas McMahon; Presenting a production by Mischief; Presented by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity; Associate Producer: Jack Eidson

PRIMA FACIE

John Golden Theatre

Written by Suzie Miller

Directed by Justin Martin

Produced by Empire Street Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Barbara Broccoli, Caiola Productions, Kristin Caskey, Echo Lake Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Faliro House, FilmNation Entertainment, Dale Franzen, L.T.D. Productions Inc., Holly Anderson Levow, Stephanie P. McClelland, Olympus Theatricals, Rachel Sussman and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Kerrise Stewart

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES

Soho Rep

Written and Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury

Produced by Soho Rep (Sarah Benson, Cynthia Flowers, Meropi Peponides, Directors) and The National Asian American Theatre Company/NAATCO (Mia Katigbak, Co-Founder and Actor-Manager; Peter Kim, Creative Producer)

SUMMER, 1976

Manhattan Theatre Club

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by David Auburn

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director)

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY



A DOLL'S HOUSE

Hudson Theatre

Written by Henrik Ibsen; In a new version by Amy Herzog

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Kate Cannova, Bob Boyett, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, GGRS, Kater Gordon, Louise L. Gund, Los Angeles Media Fund, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tilted, Jessica Chastain, Caitlin Clements/Francesca Moody Productions, Caiola Productions/Amanda Lee, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Joeyen-Waldorf Squeri, Richard & Cecilia Attias/Thomas S. Barnes and OHenry Theatre Nerd Productions/Runyonland MMP; Presenting the production by The Jamie Lloyd Company

OHIO STATE MURDERS

James Earl Jones Theatre

Written by Adrienne Kennedy

Directed by Kenny Leon

Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning), Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Hunter Arnold, Louise Gund, Marc David Levine, Sheryl Lee Ralph/Jeremy Lentz, Kevin Ryan/Lisa Alexander Taylor, Brad Blume, Robert Boyett, Irene Gandy, John Paterakis, Iris Smith, Willette and Manny S. Klausner, Kayla Greenspan, Franklin Theatrical Group, Marlene and Gary Cohen, William Parker Frisbie II, Ken and Rande Greiner, Diego Kolankowsky, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall/Jamie deRoy, Jacob Soroken Porter, Concord Theatricals, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Patrick W. Jones

HAMLET/ORESTEIA

Park Avenue Armory

Written by Aeschylus and William Shakespeare; Oresteia adapted by Robert Icke

Directed by Robert Icke

Produced by Park Avenue Armory and Almeida Theatre

Originally produced by The Almeida Theatre and Produced in the West End by Ambassador Theatre Group and Sonia Friedman Productions

THE PIANO LESSON

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Written by August Wilson

Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy and Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker; Co-produced by Hunter Arnold, Playing Field, The Factor Gavin Partnership, FBK Productions/42nd.club, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Creative Partners Productions, Harris Rubin Productions, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Mark Gordon Pictures, Stephanie P. McClelland, Moore Delman, James L. Nederlander, Seriff Productions, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Salman Al-Rashid/Jamie deRoy, Brad Blume/Cliff Hopkins, Jean Doumanian/Fakston Productions, Edgewood/DMQR Productions, Jay & Cindy Gutterman/Caiola Productions, Van Kaplan/Lu-Shawn Thompson, Erik A. King/FineWomen Productions, Syrinda Paige/Kevin Ryan & Diane Scott Carter, Silva Theatrical Group/Tilted and Thomas Swayne/Cynthia J. Tong; Associate Producer: Costanza Romero-Wilson

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

The Public Theater

Written by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Robert O'Hara

Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Brooklyn Academy of Music/James Earl Jones Theatre

Written by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Anne Kauffman

Produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jeremy O. Harris and Brooklyn Academy of Music (David Binder, Artistic Director; Gina Duncan, President)

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Second Stage Theater

Hayes Theater

Written by Larissa FastHorse

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

John Golden Theatre

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Kenny Leon

Produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President)

WEDDING BAND: A LOVE/HATE STORY IN BLACK AND WHITE

Theatre for a New Audience

Written by Alice Childress

Directed by Awoye Timpo

Produced by Theatre for a New Audience (Jeffrey Horowitz, Founding Artistic Director; Dorothy Ryan, Managing Director)

WOLF PLAY

MCC Theater

Written by Hansol Jung

Directed by Dustin Wills

Produced by MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Artistic Director; Blake West, Executive Director) in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company (Ralph B. Peña, Producing Artistic Director). Originally produced by Soho Rep (Sarah Benson, Cynthia Flowers, Meropi Peponides, Directors)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

& JULIET

Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Book by David West Read; Music by Max Martin; Lyrics by Max Martin; Music and Lyrics by Max Martin and Friends: Klas Åhlund, Dido Armstrong, Jon Bon Jovi, Andreas Carlsson, Robyn Carlsson, Jessica Cornish, Cathy Dennis, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Allan Grigg, Amethyst Amelia Kelly, Claude Kelly, Savan Kotecha, Benjamin Levin, Brian Littrell, Tove Lo, Demetria Lovato, Kristian Lundin, Bonnie McKee, Lisa Miskovsky, Alecia Moore, Ali Payami, Katy Perry, Denniz PoP, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Richard S. Sambora, Kesha Sebert, Shellback, Peter Anders Svensson, Abel Tesfaye, Justin Timberlake, Henry Walter, Rami Yacoub and Anton Zaslavski

Directed by Luke Sheppard

Produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, Eva Price, Lukasz Gottwald, 42nd.club, Independent Presenters Network, Jack Lane, Library Company, Shellback, Shivhans Pictures, Sing Out, Louise!, Kim Szarzynski, Taylor/Riegler, Tenenbaum/Keyes, Barry Weiss and John Gore Organization

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

Broadhurst Theatre

Music by Neil Diamond; Lyrics by Neil Diamond; Book by Anthony McCarten

Directed by Michael Mayer

Produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio; Co-produced by Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano, Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Trisha Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Adam Riemer, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments, LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color and Ryan Conway; Associate Producer: Miranda Gohh

DREAMING ZENZILE

New York Theatre Workshop

Written by Somi Kakoma, based on the life of Miriam Makeba

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director; Jeremy Blocker Executive Director) and National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director; Barrie Koegel, Chief Operating Officer). The rolling world premiere produced by Octopus Theatricals, National Black Theatre, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, McCarter Theatre Center, Arts Emerson, Apollo Theater and New York Theatre Workshop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

St. James Theatre

Music by John Kander and Fred Ebb; Lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb; Written by David Thompson; Co-Written by Sharon Washington; Additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Directed by Susan Stroman

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Tom Kirdahy, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Crossroads Live, Playing Field, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Colin Callender, Peter May, RileyFan, SilverHopkins+/Hunter Johnson, Gilbert and DeeDee Garcia/Sue Vaccaro, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Craig Balsam, Richard Batchelder, Concord Theatricals, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Hoffman, Jessica R. Jenen, John Gore Organization, MGM On Stage, James L. Nederlander, Eric Passmore, Linda B. Rubin, Seriff Productions, Shivhans Pictures, Thomas Swayne, 42nd.club/Beards on Broadway, AGL Productions/Brad Blume, Hunter Arnold/Red Mountain Theatre, Elliott Cornelious/Sunnyspot Productions, Jamie deRoy/Janet and Marvin Rosen, DMQR Productions/Cynthia J. Tong, Edgewood/Silva Theatrical Group, Dale Franzen/Henry R. Muñoz III, Deborah Green/Chris Mattsson, Christen James/Gregory Carroll, NETworks Presentations/Lamar Richardson and Ron Simons/Adam Zell; Produced in association with MGM On Stage and Chartoff-Winkler; Senior Associate Producer for Sonia Friedman Productions: Thomas Swayne; Executive Director for Sonia Friedman Productions: Diane Benjamin; Senior Associate Producer for Tom Kirdahy Productions: Cynthia J. Tong

SHUCKED

Nederlander Theatre

Book by Robert Horn; Music by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally; Lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Directed by Jack O'Brien

Produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh , Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, KSO Productions, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, Karen Fairchild, HoriPro, Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook and ZKM Media

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Shubert Theatre

Book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman; Based on the screenplay "Some Like it Hot" by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Directed by Casey Nicholaw

Produced by The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President) and Neil Meron; Co-produced by MGM On Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, The John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar and Mariah Carey

TITANIQUE

Daryl Roth Theatre

Book by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue; Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Nicholas Connell

Directed by Tye Blue

Produced by Eva Price, James L. Nederlander, Diamond Dog Entertainment LLC, Benj Pasek, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Penny Rousouli, Jodi and Howard Tenenbaum, Philip Byron, Marcia Ellis, Iris Smith, and Stellar Live, Inc.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER

Tony Kiser Theater

Book, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director).

WISE CHILDREN'S WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Based on the novel by Emily Brontë

Adapted and directed by Emma Rice

Presented by St. Ann's Warehouse (Susan Feldman, Artistic Director; Erik Wallin, General Manager). A National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal co-production, in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Music Box Theatre

Music orchestrated by Jim Abbott; New music by David Dabbon; Text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs

Directed by Wayne Cilento

Produced by Joey Parnes, Temple Live Entertainment Ltd, Hunter Arnold, Kayla Greenspan, Rodger Hess & Michael Seago, Bob Boyett, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), James L. Nederlander, Park West Productions, Tim Forbes, Carson Gleberman, McCabe Ventures, Fran Kirmser & Jodi Kaplan, Gary & Marcia Nelson, Greg Young, The Fabulous Invalid, Julie Hess & Tommy Hess, Peter May, Tom Tuft and The Old Globe (Barry Edelstein, Artistic Director; Timothy J. Shields, Managing Director); Produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse

CAMELOT

Lincoln Center Theatre

Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner; Music by Frederick Loewe; Book by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner; Based on 'The Once and Future King' by T. H. White

Directed by Bartlett Sher

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning); Consulting Producer: Cambra Overend; Mindich Chair Musical Theater Associate Producer: Ira Weitzman

INTO THE WOODS

St. James Theatre

Music by Stephen Sondheim; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by James Lapine

Directed by Lear deBessonet

Produced by Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President Emeritus; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President Emeritus), Jordan Roth, New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, President & CEO, Mark Litvin, Managing Director), Daryl Roth, Hunter Arnold, Concord Theatricals, Nicole Eisenberg, Jessica R. Jenen, Michael Cassel Group, Kevin Ryan, ShowTown Productions and Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Presenting the production by New York City Center Encores! (Lear deBessonet: Artistic Director; Rob Berman: Music Director; Clint Ramos: Producing Creative Director; Jenny Gersten: Producer of Musical Theater)

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Classic Stage Company

Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by John Doyle

Produced by Classic Stage Company (Jill Rafson, Producing Artistic Director; Amanda Feldman, Managing Director)

PARADE

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Book by Alfred Uhry; Music by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown; Co-Conceived by Harold Prince

Directed by Michael Arden

Produced by Seaview, Ambassador Theatre Group, Alex Levy, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Interscope & Immersive Records, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Creative Partners Productions, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Roth-Manella Productions, Chutzpah Productions, 42nd.club, Ahava 72 Productions, The Andryc Brothers, The Array, At Rise Creative, Caiola Jenen Productions, Coles Achilles, deRoy Brunish Productions, Fakston Productions, Federman Batchelder, Level Forward, Pencil Factory Productions, Renard Lynch, Robin Merrie, Rubin Stuckelman, Runyonland Sussman, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini and New York City Center (Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO)

1776

Roundabout Theatre Company

American Airlines Theatre

Music by Sherman Edwards; Lyrics by Sherman Edwards; Book by Peter Stone; Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

Directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer; Christopher Nave, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer) and American Repertory Theater (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director)

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Music by Stephen Sondheim; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by Hugh Wheeler; From an adaptation by Christopher Bond

Directed by Thomas Kail

Produced by Jeffrey Seller, Bob Boyett, Diana DiMenna & Plate Spinner Productions/Aaron Glick, Eastern Standard Time, Roy Furman, Thomas Kail, Jim Kierstead/Benjamin Leon IV and TourDForce Theatrical

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Manhattan Theatre Club

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities

Soho Rep

Anne Kauffman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Brooklyn Academy of Music/James Earl Jones Theatre

John Golden Theatre

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

Hudson Theatre

David Mendizábal, the bandaged place

Roundabout Theatre Company

Awoye Timpo, Elyria, and Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

Atlantic Theater Company and Theatre for a New Audience

Dustin Wills, Wolf Play

MCC Theater

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl In Danger

New York Theatre Workshop and Vineyard Theatre/Second Stage Theater

Lear deBessonet, Into The Woods

St. James Theatre

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Shubert Theatre

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Nederlander Theatre

Bartlett Sher, Camelot

Lincoln Center Theater

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

St. James Theatre

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Stephanie Berry, the bandaged place

Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story In Black And White

Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson

Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Marylouise Burke, Epiphany

D'Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger

Esco Jouléy, Wolf Play

Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile

David Krumholtz, Leopoldstadt

Linda Lavin, You Will Get Sick

Laura Linney, Summer, 1976

Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol

Patina Miller, Into the Woods

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Gargi Mukherjee, Public Obscenities

Alex Newell, Shucked

Jeremy Pope, The Collaboration

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Phillipa Soo, Camelot

Marcel Spears, Fat Ham

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

John Douglas Thompson, Endgame

Anna Uzele, New York, New York

John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

David Zayas, Cost of Living

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Danny Burstein, Pictures From Home

Norbert Leo Butz, Cornelia Street

Kathleen Chalfant, The Year of Magical Thinking

Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Bebe Neuwirth, The Bedwetter

Ben Platt, Parade

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

(previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater - André De Shields

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing - Lear deBessonet

Contribution to the Theater - The Drama Book Shop

The Gratitude Award - Darin Oduyoye

IMPORTANT NOTES

With its announcement of a Broadway transfer, the revival of Merrily We Roll Along postponed consideration to next season. Kimberly Akimbo was considered last season for its Off-Broadway run, prior to the Broadway transfer.

The production of Cost of Living, having originated Off-Broadway prior to the pandemic and substantially similar in production elements, including its principal producer, was deemed a transfer by the Eligibility Committee and was eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play category.

The productions of Between Riverside and Crazy, The Thanksgiving Play, and Wolf Play, deemed materially different from their pre-pandemic productions, including different producing entities, were considered revivals and are eligible for Outstanding Revival of a Play.