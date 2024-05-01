MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN & More Lead Washington, DC's May 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for May 2024.

Mummy in the Closet: Evita's Return

GALA Hispanic Theatre - May 09, 2024 through June 09, 2024

Even the dead are not safe... if the enemy triumphs. A dark musical comedy that follows the afterlife of Eva Perón when her mummified corpse ignites political scandals, clandestine affairs, and mysterious murders. With rhythms of tango, waltz, and salsa, experience the intense love between Evita and her people. "This work is not about Evita, nor the journey of her corpse. It is about a terrible idea that has become popular again: criminals taking power,” says Gustavo Ott, GALA’s Producing Artistic Director. “Suddenly, thugs define our time. This work is about us, right here and right now. Do we fight these monsters or submit and define ourselves by the jaws that devour us?" Presented in Spanish with English surtitles and appropriate for ages 13 and up.

For tickets: click here.

Unknown Soldier

Arena Stage - March 29, 2023 through May 05, 2024

Cleaning out her grandmother’s home, Ellen Rabinowitz discovers the photograph of an anonymous soldier tucked away in a box of keepsakes. And so begins Unknown Soldier, a sweeping, elegiac musical from Daniel Goldstein and the late Michael Friedman on a woman’s journey to unearth the secrets of her family’s past… and which will chart her future.

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Ford's Theatre - March 15, 2024 through May 18, 2024

Little Shop of Horrors is a nonstop blast, sci-fi horror comedy, love story and rock musical that has become one of the most treasured pieces of American musical theatre. Little Shop pays homage to doo-wop and Motown recordings. The story follows a luckless florist shop worker, Seymour, who raises a wisecracking carnivorous plant – Audrey II – that develops a craving for human blood. He delights in the fame and fortune that his leafy, ever-growing friend attracts, while trying to show his co-worker Audrey that she is the girl of his dreams. As Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward world domination, he learns the lesson: “Don’t feed the plants!” Join us for the return of Little Shop to our historic theatre, directed by Kevin S. McAllister (The Wiz, Ragtime).

For tickets: click here.

Webster's Bitch

Keegan Theatre - April 06, 2024 through May 05, 2024

When their Editor-in-Chief gets caught using some unexpected profanity, the employees of Webster’s Dictionary find themselves at the center of an internet uprising over gender and obscenity in the age of social media. As office politics collide with ambition, morality, and lexicography, the future of the English language hangs in the balance. A comedy about vulgar words and the people who define them.

For tickets: click here.

An Unbuilt Life

Washington Stage Guild - April 11, 2024 through May 05, 2024

World Premiere by Elizabeth DeSchryver, directed by Helen Hayes Award nominee Steven Carpenter.

When Agatha Ganner discovers a mystery painting in her deceased husband’s art collection, she engages an energetic graduate student to research it for her. As disturbing crimes of the past are unearthed, Agatha must decide to either right the wrong – and possibly ruin lives – or leave the past in the past. Is doing the right thing always the right thing to do?

“Life isn’t fair. It’s a painful lesson we learn as children and carry into adulthood. We face injustice, but what we hoped would be a clear choice dissolves into a gray fog. It’s when the choices aren’t clear that we find out what we are made of, and what we really value. An Unbuilt Life tries to explore that, from the head and the heart.” — Elizabeth DeSchryver

For tickets: click here.

Amm(i)gone

Woolly Mammoth Theatre - April 20, 2024 through May 12, 2024

Creator and performer Adil Mansoor invites his Pakistani mother to translate Antigone into Urdu as means of exploring the tensions between family and faith. Should he keep his queerness buried from his devout Muslim mother? Through Greek tragedy, teachings from the Quran, and audio conversations with his mother, Mansoor creates this theatrical blend of lecture and personal story about locating love across faith.

For tickets: click here.

Jesus Christ Superstar

The National Theatre - May 17, 2024 through May 19, 2024

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

For tickets: click here.

The Wizard of Oz

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - May 22, 2024 through July 14, 2024

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is off to Oz to see the Wizard! "The Wizard of Oz" will run from Wednesday, May 22 through July 14, 2024. This timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz – has been charming audiences for generations. Follow the yellow brick road all the way to the Emerald City in this delightful production filled with brains, heart, and courage. Featuring the iconic score from the MGM film, The Wizard of Oz is fun for the whole family! Bring the kids, grandkids, schedule a school field trip and more!

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

