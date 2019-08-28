Everything You Need to Know About The Public Theater's HERCULES

Bless our souls! The beloved Disney film classic Hercules is getting a stage adaptation courtesy of The Public Theater! The production runs from August 31st to September 8th at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. To prepare you to go the distance with Hercules, Meg, Hades, and more, we're giving you our guide to Hercules, from the movie's history to a look at the cast including Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, and more. Check it all out below!

THE HISTORY OF HERCULES

Hercules was released during what is known as the Disney renaissance on June 27, 1997. The film began development in 1992 and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously directed The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. The plot follows Hercules, a son of the gods who, after being snatched as a baby by Hades, is forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god. Hercules, now a teenager, has to perform a rite of passage on Earth to prove himself worthy of living on Mount Olympus among the gods.

The film's features a score by Alan Menken, with classic Disney songs including 'Go the Distance,' 'Zero to Hero,' and 'I Won't Say I'm in Love.' The voice cast includes stage favorites including Susan Egan as Megara, Lillias White, LaChanze, and Roz Ryan as three of the Muses, and Roger Bart as the singing voice of Hercules, who is now playing Hades in The Public Theater's stage adaptation.

The stage adaptation of Hercules is part of The Public Theater's Public Works initiative, which invites communities across New York to create ambitious works of participatory theater is closing out the summer in truly epic fashion. The show will be brought to vibrant life by over 200 professional actors and community groups from across all five boroughs. The show will also include a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

The production will be directed by Public Works founder and resident director Lear deBessonet with a book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. As Broadway World previously reported, Alan Menken revealed on Twitter the show will include five new songs that he has written with David Zippel in addition to the film's beloved score. Hercules will run at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park for from August 31st to September 8th.

MEET THE CAST

Jelani originated the role of Kristoff in the stage adaptation of Disney's Frozen. He has been seen Off-Broadway in Sweetee, Lord Tom, and Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope. He received the San Francisco Critics Circle Award for his performance as Pharus in Choir Boy. His other regional credits I and You, The History Boys, Violet, and the world premiere of Josephine.

Krysta is a Broadway veteran, having originated the roles of Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and Casey in First Date. She also performed in both the original and revival Broadway productions of Spring Awakening. Her other Broadway credits include Good Vibrations, In the Heights, and A Chorus Line. She recently appeared in 54 Below's Jonathan Larson Project, as well as the show's cast album. She is also known for her television role as Ana Vargas in NBC's Smash. Her other television credits include a recurring role on Quantico.

Roger is no stranger to Hercules, as he was the singing voice of the titular character in Disney's 1997 film and performed the Oscar-winning song 'Go the Distance.' He is a Tony winner for his performance as Snoopy in the 1999 revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and he has also been seen on Broadway in Big River, King David, Triumph of Love, The Producers, The Frogs, Young Frankenstein, and Disaster. He also reprised his role of Carmen Ghia in The Producers for the show's film adaptation. He has had recurring television roles on Revenge, Episodes, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Good Trouble.

James is currently starring on Broadway as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton. He is a Tony winner for his performance as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin, and he has also appeared on Broadway as Bobby in Memphis and Mitch Mahoney in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His television credits include a recurring role as Coriolanus Burt in Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt and a voiceover role as Lance Strongbow in Disney's Tangled: The Series.

Jeff originated the role of John Quincy Adams in Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He was seen Off-Broadway in Heartbreak House, Silence! The Musical, and Bright Colors, Bold Patterns. Jeff has previously performed at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Love's Labours Lost, and he was seen in New York City Center's Lady, Be Good. His television credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Difficult People, Broad City, Nightcap, Impastor, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and 30 Rock.

Ramona has appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Brooklyn and Caroline, or Change, as well as being a replacement in Smokey Joe's Cafe. Her Off-Broadway credits include New York City Center's Off-Center production of Little Shop of Horrors and Party People at The Public Theater. She also appeared regionally as Muzzy in Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Goodspeed Opera House.

Tamika most recently appeared on Broadway in Gettin' The Band Back Together. Her other Broadway credits include Come From Away, Beautiful, If/Then, Matilda, and The Book of Mormon. She made her Off-Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Rent. She was seen on screen in NBC's The Wiz Live, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, Show Me a Hero, and Vinyl.

Rema was most recently seen on Broadway originating the role of Marley in Escape to Margaritaville. Her other Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Violet, The Lion King, and The Book of Mormon. She also appeared in New York City Center's production of A New Brain and in Classic Stage Company's The Cradle Will Rock. She has appeared regionally in The Colored Museum, You're Standing In My Way: A New Song Cycle, and Being Alive.





Related Articles