Review Roundup: Public Works' HERCULES in Central Park

A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic film HERCULES is currently running (for just seven nights!) through September 8th at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The free Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

The Equity cast of Hercules includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence(Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb(Terpsichore), along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band. Hercules features over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

Jesse Green, The New York Times: Happily, the changes the creative team has instituted to make "Hercules" suitable today are entirely successful; much of the new material is better than the old, and the Public Works format is strong enough to transform even middlebrow mass entertainment into meaningful political theater.

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: The show really pulls out the stops for the rousing numbers "Zero to Hero" and the new "Great Bolts of Thunder," assembling the giant ensemble onstage with expert, traffic-management precision. Everyone in the cast seems to be having the time of their lives, and their enjoyment is so infectious that you can't help but feel the same way.

Thom Geier, The Wrap: Since this is a production of The Public Theater's Public Works program, the cast also includes scores of amateur performers, ranging in age from 5 to eightysomething and drawn from eight community groups from across New York City. There are some standouts here, including among the quintet of Muses who belt out gospel-tinged, exposition-laden tunes, but the production sometimes feels like souped-up community theater while still suiting the material - and its message.

Matt Windman, AM New York: The 100-minute production (directed by Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Chase Brock) is breezy, visually flashy and meaningfully inclusive. Personally, I prefer it over many of the shows that Disney has brought to Broadway over the past 25 years.

