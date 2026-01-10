NYC Mayor Mamdani Joins UNDER THE RADAR Theater Festival to Promote Free Ticket Giveaway

The giveaway was part of the "Under the Radar for All" effort.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani helped promote Under the Radar Theater Festival's "Under the Radar for All" effort, giving away 1,500 free tickets to participating shows at theaters across the city.
Mamdani helped distribute tickets outside of the Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College (where the festival is presenting RECONSTRUCTING), with the mayor's team saying it is part of his larger effort to increase the accessibility of art in the city to working New Yorkers.
"The arts are too often considered a luxury for the wealthy or a treat for the tourists, rather than a form of expression, joy, and relaxation that every New Yorker deserves," Mamdani said. "I am grateful for Under the Radar’s generosity and their work to share the experience of live theater citywide and am ready to build upon these efforts to make art accessible and affordable across our five boroughs."
Under the Radar is America's largest theater festival, and it includes more than 25 new shows from artists around the globe, presented at partner venues in New York City. Other participating theaters include Lincoln Center Presents, The Public, and New York Theatre Workshop.
The full current lineup is as follows:
MAMI
Mario Banushi
NYU Skirball, January 7-10
The Ford/Hill Project
Lee Sunday Evans and Elizabeth Marvel
La MaMa, January 7-11
The Rest Of Our Lives
Jo Fong and George Orange
La MaMa, January 7-17
Bellow
Brokentalkers
Irish Arts Center, January 7-18
Benevolence
Kevin Matthew Wong
Lincoln Center Presents, January 7-18
In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Roger Guenveur Smith
New York Theatre Workshop, January 7-18
Kanjincho
Kinoshita Kabuki
Japan Society, January 8-11
PETRA
Tina Satter / Half Straddle
Park Avenue Armory, January 8-12
All That Fall
By Samuel Beckett | Directed by JoAnne Akalaitis
Mabou Mines, January 8-24
Try/Step/Trip
Dahlak Brathwaite
A.R.T./New York Theatres, January 8-25
Love Force
Sunny Jain
Symphony Space, January 9
RECONSTRUCTING
The Team
Tow Center At Brooklyn College, January 9-11
We Have No Need of Other Worlds (We Need Mirrors)
Graham Sack
Onassis ONX, January 9-12
2021
Cole Lewis, Patrick Blenkarn, and Sam Ferguson
Mitu580, January 9-17
Llontop
Anonymous Ensemble
Pregonnes/PRITT, January 9-18
TECHNE Homecoming
Curated by Onassis ONX
Onassis ONX, January 9-18
Dream Feed
The Hawtplates
HERE Arts Center, January 9-25
DATA ROOM
Kaneza Schaal
The Performing Garage, January 10-12
A Tribute to Big Mama Thornton
Pamela Sneed
Joe's Pub, January 11-17
Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me
The Wooster Group / Eric Berryman
Joe's Pub, January 12-13
Testo
Wet Mess
Dixon Place, January 13-17
DARKMATTER
Cherish Menzo
Performance Space New York, January 13-18
Friday Night Rat Catchers
Lisa Fagan and Lena Engelstein
Live Artery | New York Live Arts, January 14-17
Birdie
Agrupación Señor Serrano
Lincoln Center Presents, January 14-18
Ulysses
Elevator Repair Service
The Public Theater, January 14-25
Watch Me Walk
Anne Gridley
Soho Rep, January 14-February 8
NOTHING: more
Autumn Knight
The Chocolate Factory Theater January 16-18
Voyage Into Infinity
Narcissister
NYU Skirball, January 16-18
12 Last Songs
Quarantine
La MaMa, January 17
¡Harken!
Modesto Flako Jimenez
Onassis ONX, January 17-18
The Visitors
Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company
PAC NYC, January 21-25
