NYC Mayor Mamdani Joins UNDER THE RADAR Theater Festival to Promote Free Ticket Giveaway

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani helped promote Under the Radar Theater Festival's "Under the Radar for All" effort, giving away 1,500 free tickets to participating shows at theaters across the city.

Mamdani helped distribute tickets outside of the Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College (where the festival is presenting RECONSTRUCTING), with the mayor's team saying it is part of his larger effort to increase the accessibility of art in the city to working New Yorkers.

"The arts are too often considered a luxury for the wealthy or a treat for the tourists, rather than a form of expression, joy, and relaxation that every New Yorker deserves," Mamdani said. "I am grateful for Under the Radar’s generosity and their work to share the experience of live theater citywide and am ready to build upon these efforts to make art accessible and affordable across our five boroughs."

Under the Radar is America's largest theater festival, and it includes more than 25 new shows from artists around the globe, presented at partner venues in New York City. Other participating theaters include Lincoln Center Presents, The Public, and New York Theatre Workshop.

The full current lineup is as follows:

MAMI

Mario Banushi

NYU Skirball, January 7-10

The Ford/Hill Project

Lee Sunday Evans and Elizabeth Marvel

La MaMa, January 7-11

The Rest Of Our Lives

Jo Fong and George Orange

La MaMa, January 7-17

Bellow

Brokentalkers

Irish Arts Center, January 7-18

Benevolence

Kevin Matthew Wong

Lincoln Center Presents, January 7-18

In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Roger Guenveur Smith

New York Theatre Workshop, January 7-18

Kanjincho

Kinoshita Kabuki

Japan Society, January 8-11

PETRA

Tina Satter / Half Straddle

Park Avenue Armory, January 8-12

All That Fall

By Samuel Beckett | Directed by JoAnne Akalaitis

Mabou Mines, January 8-24

Try/Step/Trip

Dahlak Brathwaite

A.R.T./New York Theatres, January 8-25

Love Force

Sunny Jain

Symphony Space, January 9

RECONSTRUCTING

The Team

Tow Center At Brooklyn College, January 9-11

We Have No Need of Other Worlds (We Need Mirrors)

Graham Sack

Onassis ONX, January 9-12

2021

Cole Lewis, Patrick Blenkarn, and Sam Ferguson

Mitu580, January 9-17

Llontop

Anonymous Ensemble

Pregonnes/PRITT, January 9-18

TECHNE Homecoming

Curated by Onassis ONX

Onassis ONX, January 9-18

Dream Feed

The Hawtplates

HERE Arts Center, January 9-25

DATA ROOM

Kaneza Schaal

The Performing Garage, January 10-12

A Tribute to Big Mama Thornton

Pamela Sneed

Joe's Pub, January 11-17

Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me

The Wooster Group / Eric Berryman

Joe's Pub, January 12-13

Testo

Wet Mess

Dixon Place, January 13-17

DARK MATTER

Cherish Menzo

Performance Space New York, January 13-18

Friday Night Rat Catchers

Lisa Fagan and Lena Engelstein

Live Artery | New York Live Arts, January 14-17

Birdie

Agrupación Señor Serrano

Lincoln Center Presents, January 14-18

Ulysses

Elevator Repair Service

The Public Theater, January 14-25

Watch Me Walk

Anne Gridley

Soho Rep, January 14-February 8

NOTHING: more

Autumn Knight

The Chocolate Factory Theater January 16-18

Voyage Into Infinity

Narcissister

NYU Skirball, January 16-18

12 Last Songs

Quarantine

La MaMa, January 17

¡Harken!

Modesto Flako Jimenez

Onassis ONX, January 17-18

The Visitors

Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company

PAC NYC, January 21-25

