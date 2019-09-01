Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES

Click Here for More Articles on HERCULES

Bless my soul! BroadwayWorld has your first look at the Public Theater's Hercules!

Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.

The Equity cast of Hercules includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence(Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore), along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

Directed by Public Works founder and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, this summer's production will feature the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. Hercules will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs in a new stage adaptation of the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You