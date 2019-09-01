Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Bless my soul! BroadwayWorld has your first look at the Public Theater's Hercules!
Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.
The Equity cast of Hercules includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence(Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore), along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.
Directed by Public Works founder and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, this summer's production will feature the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. Hercules will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs in a new stage adaptation of the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Jelani Alladin and company
Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas
Jeff Hiller, Roger Bart, and Nelson Chimilio
Isabelle Romero, Hasaan Bailey, Kelly Campbell, and Roger Bart
James Monroe Iglehart and Jelani Alladin with 10 Hairy Legs
Tieisha Thomas, Rema Webb, Krysta Rodriguez, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, and Brianna Cabrera
Jelani Alladin and company
Members of the puppet corps
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin
Company of Hercules
Company of Hercules