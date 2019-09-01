HERCULES
Click Here for More Articles on HERCULES

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES

Sep. 1, 2019  

Bless my soul! BroadwayWorld has your first look at the Public Theater's Hercules!

Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.

The Equity cast of Hercules includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence(Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore), along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

Directed by Public Works founder and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, this summer's production will feature the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. Hercules will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs in a new stage adaptation of the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Jelani Alladin and company

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Jeff Hiller, Roger Bart, and Nelson Chimilio

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Jelani Alladin

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Isabelle Romero, Hasaan Bailey, Kelly Campbell, and Roger Bart

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
James Monroe Iglehart and Jelani Alladin with 10 Hairy Legs

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Tieisha Thomas, Rema Webb, Krysta Rodriguez, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, and Brianna Cabrera

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Jelani Alladin and company

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Members of the puppet corps

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Company of Hercules

Photo Flash: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES
Company of Hercules



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases New JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Parody
  • COMPANY Will Open On Broadway This Spring Starring Lenk, LuPone
  • 'They're Going To Harass You' Says FOX News Host Of Male Ballet Dancers In A Segment About Lara Spencer's Apology
  • Stage and Screen Star, Valerie Harper, Passes Away At Age 80
  • Rialto Chatter: Is MOULIN ROUGE Headed to The West End?
  • Hunter Foster and Jennifer Cody Co-Direct Redhouse's RENT; Full Cast