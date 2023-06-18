Broadway Jukebox: A Father's Day Playlist

Today is all about dads and we're celebrating Father's Day 2023 in the best way we know how... with showtunes! Below, check out some of the greatest paternal songs of all time, including happy songs to fathers, sad songs from fathers, and even some fatherly advice.

Check out a collection of tunes from Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Big Fish, The Full Monty, The Civil War, Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Annie, The Lion King, Follies, Hamilton, Les Miserables, In the Heights, Fun Home, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway song about fathers stands out to you.

