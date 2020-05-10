Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Celebrate A Very Broadway Mother's Day!

Mother's Day is here, and if mama can't provide you a Broadway-themed playlist to celebrate, then BroadwayWorld will!

These songs go out to all the maternal figures out there- expecting mothers, exasperated mothers, overbearing mothers, protective mothers, reflective mothers, and all the mothers in between. We'll have your toes tappin' to showtunes sung by mothers, to mothers, and about mothers.

This feature is brought to you by Blue Nile. Looking for the perfect way to send your love? Blue Nile has curated a collection of beautiful gifts for mom, grandma, sister and all of the wonderful mothers you know. Enjoy up to 50% off fine jewelry for mom HERE!





