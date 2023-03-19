Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 35 Showtunes for Spring!

This playlist features music from Spring Awakening, The Secret Garden, South Pacific, Funny Girl and more.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Spring arrives tomorrow, and the beautiful weather and longer days are giving us plenty to sing about! To celebrate, we've curated a complete playlist about springtime. From April showers to May flowers, sing along to get your spirits up just in time for June start bustin' out all over!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Spring Awakening, The Secret Garden, South Pacific, Funny Girl, The Producers, Once on This Island, Parade, Pippin, Hair, Carousel, Groundhog Day, Big River, A New Brain, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about Spring stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate Women's History Month and get your day started!




