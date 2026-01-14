WICKED to Hold Open Calls in Miami for Broadway and National Touring Companies

Wicked will be holding an open call in Miami for singers and dancers for the Broadway and National Touring companies! The open call for singers will take place on Monday, January 26 at DanceArts Miami, and the open call for dancers will take place on Tuesday, January 27.

They are seeking singers who move well 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges, for principal and ensemble roles.

They are seeking dancers who sing, ages 18-35, any ethnicity, any gender, who have strong ballet/jazz technique for Wayne Cilento's edgy, contemporary choreography, for ensemble roles.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.