Video: Lesli Margherita On Playing 'Mrs. Lovett' In SWEENEY TODD At La Mirada Theatre





Will Swenson and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita star as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, respectively, in Stephen Sondheim’s SWEENEY TODD at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. In a newly released video, Margherita discusses stepping into the role of Mrs. Lovett, the pragmatic pie shop proprietor at the center of Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Tony Award–winning musical.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander, with musical direction by Darryl Archibald and choreography by Lee Martino.

SWEENEY TODD will preview on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m., with an official opening night scheduled for Saturday, January 31 at 8:00 p.m. Performances will continue through Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The musical tells the story of a barber unjustly exiled from London who returns seeking revenge against the judge responsible for destroying his family. His path soon intersects with Mrs. Lovett, whose struggling pie shop becomes central to a scheme that turns vengeance into profit. First appearing as a Victorian penny dreadful in 1867, the tale was transformed into a musical that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway premiere in 1979.

Tickets and additional information for SWEENEY TODD at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts are available through the theatre’s box office.