Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Kick Off Your Day

Not a morning person? We're here to help you seize the day and more than survive!

Mar. 12, 2023  

Daylight Savings is hard. Last night we rolled our clocks ahead, springing forward into the new season... and losing one hour of sleep. Get your day going with BroadwayWorld's specially curated list of showtunes to jumpstart your day.

From morning-time staples in shows like Singin' in the Rain and Hairspray, to songs that will give your day purpose, listen along and feel a brand new day!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which morning song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate Women's History Month and get ready for Spring!



Related Stories
Broadway Jukebox: 100 Showtunes for Womens History Month Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 100 Showtunes for Women's History Month
Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton, Rent, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, Waitress, 9 to 5, Shrek, Little Women, Anastasia, Frozen, Hairspray, Once Upon a Mattress, Aida, My Fair Lady, Seussical and so many more!
Broadway Jukebox: Iconic Fosse Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Iconic Fosse
We are celebrating Dancin' with a playlist of 35 of the most iconic Bob Fosse musical moments. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Chicago, Cabaret, Pippin, Damn Yankees, The Pajama Game, All That Jazz, Sweet Charity, and more!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert Brown Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert Brown
We are celebrating the return of Parade with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Jason Robert Brown songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas and more!
Broadway Jukebox: The 100 Most Romantic Broadway Love Songs Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The 100 Most Romantic Broadway Love Songs
Enjoy songs from musicals like The Bridges of Madison County, Hadestown, Wicked, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The Color Purple, Aida, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Parade, Follies, Cinderella, Funny Girl, Rent, Falsettos, and so many more!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for BroadwayPhotos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for Broadway
March 10, 2023

Keep spreading the news! New York, New York is officially in rehearsals and we have new photos of the cast in action!
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First PreviewPhotos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview
March 10, 2023

See photos of the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot celebrating their first preview!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The ShedPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The Shed
March 10, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of Arinzé Kene's Misty at The Shed!
Jessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce EngagementJessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce Engagement
March 10, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that performers Jessica Lee Goldyn, currently starring as Nini in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, and Blake Zelesnikar are engaged. 
Photos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the 38th Annual Artios AwardsPhotos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the 38th Annual Artios Awards
March 10, 2023

See photos of Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph at more at the 38th Artios Awards!
share