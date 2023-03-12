Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Kick Off Your Day

Daylight Savings is hard. Last night we rolled our clocks ahead, springing forward into the new season... and losing one hour of sleep. Get your day going with BroadwayWorld's specially curated list of showtunes to jumpstart your day.

From morning-time staples in shows like Singin' in the Rain and Hairspray, to songs that will give your day purpose, listen along and feel a brand new day!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which morning song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate Women's History Month and get ready for Spring!