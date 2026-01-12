Broadway Bound Kids Perseveres a Turbulent Landscape for Arts Education with a Star-Studded Benefit Concert

The stage belongs to everyone and no one believes that more than Broadway Bound Kids (BBK), a nonprofit dedicated to providing empowering and inclusive arts education to New York City youth. BBK’s mission has always been to provide transformative and accessible performing arts programs to young artists and their communities that face societal and financial barriers. However, because of the pandemic and the loss of essential funding, a wall formed in front of their goals. The organization had to recoup quickly. In 2022, BBK decided it was time to step out of its comfort zone – the new territory? The Broadway Bound Benefit, a fundraising concert.

Donnie Kehr sings with BBK Rocks students and Teaching artists at Raise Your Voice! Benefit (photo by Taylor Weinberg)

“Four years ago BBK was facing huge challenges coming out of the pandemic. We put our heads together and decided that in order to raise the critical funds we needed to stay alive, we would do what we do best: put on a show,” expressed Executive Director, Lizzie McGuire, about the beginning of a new adventure for BBK. The organization needed to grow - now was the time to showcase the talent that BBK had been nurturing.

This year, for the Fourth Annual Broadway Bound Benefit, Empower State of Mind, BBK students will be belting alongside Broadway powerhouses and their mentoring Teaching Artists at City Winery NYC on February 2nd. This is BBK’s second year in the Main Stage of the venue, paralleling Jaidyn’s journey with the Benefit. “Last year at BBK's Raise Your Voice! Benefit Concert, I had the amazing opportunity to perform for the first time with Broadway's Jake McKenna. It was so unreal to be able to share the stage and spotlight with such an inspirational and talented individual. I am so excited to be performing again in this year's Empower State of Mind Benefit Concert alongside some of my favorite people – my friends at BBK,” Jaidyn, a BBK student exclaimed. When asked what she’s most excited about at this year’s concert, she said “I am definitely most excited to meet all of the Broadway stars that will be there but most of all, I can’t wait to just have fun doing what I love in front of everyone who will be there. I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to do this once again and I simply cannot wait.”

Jaidyn sings at Raise Your Voice! Benefit (photo by Taylor Weinberg)

The Benefit has grown into quite the spectacle since its inception – from the humble beginnings of The Loft to the grandeur of a packed Main Stage at City Winery NYC. Last year, to commemorate its development and show gratitude to foundations and organizations that focus on arts education, the nonprofit introduced the Broadway Bound Legacy Award, with Josh Groban and his Find Your Light Foundation being the recipient. For its second year, the Legacy Award will be given to The PATH Fund, Inc.® and its founders Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr. Lizzie explains, “now, I feel elated to see how much our Broadway Bound Benefits have grown! This year will be our most exciting yet as we welcome truly exceptional Broadway talent to stand alongside our students as we continue to fight for our mission. It's a challenging world out there for so many – especially our young people. What better way to celebrate and support them by leveling up our show and producing a truly electric night with our community.”

Join Broadway Bound Kids at their Fourth Annual Broadway Bound Benefit, Empower State of Mind at City Winery on February 2, 2026 at 7:30PM to experience the unforgettable evening – help raise vital funds and ignite the next generation of artists.