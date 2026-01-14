Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande Confirmed to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande have been confirmed to star in a new stage production of Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Performances will begin at the Barbican Centre, London in Summer 2027.

Sunday in the Park with George has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. The production will be directed by Marianne Elliot, with design by Tom Scutt.

Tickets for the season at the Barbican will go on sale in May 2026 and will only be sold via the official Barbican website and box office. Sunday in the Park with George is produced by Empire Street Productions and presented in association with the Barbican. All further information about the production will be announced at a later date.

Grande previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Bailey began his career as a child actor in Royal Shakespeare Company productions and by eight was performing as Gavroche in a West End production of Les Misérables. He starred in Othello in 2013, The York Realist in 2018, c*ck in 2022, and Richard II in 2025. He also notably appeared in the London revival of The Last Five Years in 2016 and the West End gender-swapped revival of Company in 2019.

This production would reunite Grande and Bailey, who appeared as Glinda and Fiyero, respectively, in the films Wicked and Wicked: For Good. It would also reunite Bailey with Elliott, with whom he previously worked on the 2018 production of Company.

About Sunday in the Park With George

Sunday in the Park With George premiered on Broadway in 1984, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters. The musical won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards for design (and a nomination for Best Musical), and numerous Drama Desk Awards. Several subsequent revivals followed, including the 2005–2006 UK production first presented at the Menier Chocolate Factory, its 2008 Broadway transfer, and a 2017 Broadway revival, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

The show was last seen in London at the Menier Chocolate Factory, opening on November 14, 2005, and closing on March 17, 2006. The production starred Daniel Evans and Anna-Jane Casey, with direction by Sam Buntrock. The production transferred to the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End, opening on May 23, 2006, and closing on September 2, 2006. Jenna Russell replaced Casey. The revival received six Olivier Award nominations overall, and won five in total including Outstanding Musical Production, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical.