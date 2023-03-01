Broadway Jukebox: 100 Showtunes for Women's History Month

March is here and we're celebrating Women's History month with 100 songs of female empowerment, performed by some of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. It's all about the girl power with this playlist of iconic and herstoric performances.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton, Rent, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, Waitress, 9 to 5, Shrek, Little Women, Anastasia, Frozen, Hairspray, Once Upon a Matress, Aida, My Fair Lady, Seussical and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which female anthem stands out to you.

