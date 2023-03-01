Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 100 Showtunes for Women's History Month

Celebrate the herstory of Broadway with songs from The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton and more!

Mar. 01, 2023  

March is here and we're celebrating Women's History month with 100 songs of female empowerment, performed by some of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. It's all about the girl power with this playlist of iconic and herstoric performances.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton, Rent, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, Waitress, 9 to 5, Shrek, Little Women, Anastasia, Frozen, Hairspray, Once Upon a Matress, Aida, My Fair Lady, Seussical and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which female anthem stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to songs about NYC and get ready for Spring!




