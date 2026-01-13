WAITRESS Teases Upcoming US Tour In Honor of 10th Anniversary

A new US tour of Waitress the Musical seems to be in the works. In a new social media post, the official Waitress account revealed that there will be an upcoming US tour, in honor of the beloved musical's 10th anniversary.

"Sara Bareilles and Diane Paulus reunited for a chat about the 10th anniversary of Waitress and the upcoming US tour," the caption reads, showing a photo of Bareilles and Paulus in front of a Waitress 10th anniversary sign.

Upcoming tour stops and casting are being kept under wraps.

Waitress first opened on Broadway in March 2026, following a brief run at the American Repertory Theater. It made Broadway history by having a creative team led by women.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy® winner Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), Waitress the musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Waitress features a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Pippin).