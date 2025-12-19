BURNOUT PARADISE to Launch Casting Search for Off-Broadway Engagement

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Burnout Paradise is launching a casting search for the upcoming, extended engagement at the famed Astor Place Theatre. Created and performed by the award-winning Australian theater collective Pony Cam, the show begins previews on February 18, and opening night is set for March 5, 2026, for a limited engagement through June 28, 2026.



The show is seeking Two Ensemble Performers/Partial Swings, who will understudy several tracks and will be guaranteed multiple performances on stage each week:

All genders, aged 25-40.

Actors, performance artists or dancers who have demonstrated experience creating their own performances and working in collaborative ensemble settings.

Candidates should be physically comfortable with, and prepared for, sustained physical activity (approximately 4 miles of running over 40 minutes on treadmills per show).

An interest in task-based theatre, non-traditional performance forms, and live, unconventional engagement with audiences is essential.

To be considered for the role, performers need to use this form to submit a headshot, resume, and a short (1 minute or less) video. In the video, auditioners are asked to share answers to the following questions:

What is your background as a performer?

Why are you excited about Burnout Paradise?

What is your current relationship with treadmills?