DIRTY BOOKS World Premiere Extends at Bated Breath Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bated Breath Theatre Company's world premiere of Dirty Books has extended for the second time, with tickets now available through Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Bated Breath Theater.

Written and directed by Lieberman (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, Chasing Andy Warhol), Dirty Books is an immersive performance that plunges audiences into the heated battles over anti-obscenity laws and censorship in America. Inspired by the true stories of erotic fiction writers of the 1960's and using Supreme Court-inspired transcripts, Dirty Books reveals the ingenuity and resilience of artists who thrived in the shadows of America's anti-obscenity laws working in the soft-core adult publishing industry. Inside an intimate world of secret bookstores, banned novels, and underground desire, the audience collaborates with the company to compose an erotic story. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with writer and director Lieberman HERE!

Dirty Books stars Sophia Carlin, Alexis Pratt, Melina Rabin, Sammy Rivas and Grayson Willenbacher with understudies Alaina Bozarth, Laura Walter and Camilo Zuqui.

Joining Lieberman, the production team includes Jacob P.S Lemmenes (technical director), Yung-Hung Sung (set and lighting design), Tojo Rasedoara (sound design), Stephanie Lopez (costume design), Lauren DeLeon (intimacy coordinator), Delaney Jordan (stage manager), Victoria Blas (assistant stage manager), with Table 7 (marketing and social media) and India Stachyra (marketing assistant).