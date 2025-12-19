TWO LESBIANS WALK INTO A BAR... is Coming to Caveat

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a sold out run at The Caveat NYC in September, Two Lesbians Walk Into a Bar... is returning for a limited run of performances in January! Performances will take place on January 10, 11, 14, and 21.

When young and emerging comic Liv Sanders meets her comedic idol, Cori Rafferty, they form an intense bond, intertwining their romantic and professional lives under public scrutiny. This dark comedy explores ambition, digital fame, power dynamics, and gender politics within the insular world of stand-up comedy.

The production is written by Dorothea Miller, directed by Emmie Collins, and produced by Rachel Aveni. Lighting and sound are by Tess Restaino, intimacy direction is by Emma Bailey, artwork is by Lauren Beagle, stage management is by Sam Regenbogen, assistant direction is by Maya Patridge, and assistant stage management is by Julia Ordway. The cast includes Claire Kane, Dorothea Miller, and Michael Ronca.