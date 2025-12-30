2025 NJ Coverage Highlights-Read More in 2026

Check out our feature articles in 2025 and plan to visit our site in 2026 for all your New Jersey entertainment news
Our New Jersey coverage lets our readers know all about what’s going on in the Garden State. Whether you want to attend a concert, check out a new play, or learn about the life of an actor, we have you covered. Read some of our most popular articles in 2025 and visit our site frequently in 2026 to be in the know!
Reviews give you the show information and lets you know how we liked it.
Review: MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse-The Story Shines with Top Music
Review: Arthur Miller’s THE PRICE at Two River Theater is Drama at its Best
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Moorestown Theater Company
Review: AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER at GSP-The Best Classic Mystery
Keep up with what shows are being performed near you.
New Jersey Theater: All Broadway Shows and Tours Now Playing in New Jersey - BroadwayWorld
Interviews give insights into cast and creative.
Interview: Jeffry Foote in CATCHING THE MOON The Growing Stage
Interview: Becca Suskauer in HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE at NJ Rep
Interview: Playwright Lauren M. Gunderson and I AND YOU: THE MUSICAL at McCarter Theater
Interview: Director Brian B. Crowe and Mary Shelley’s FRANKENSTEIN at STNJ
Interview: Director Joe Discher and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY by ATG
News keeps our readers informed and helps them plan entertainment schedules.
Morris Museum in Morristown-A Fascinating Destination for Culture and Art
Works & Process Residencies to Present ARTYARD: New Jersey Ballet: Wings Of Desire By Roderick George
Paper Mill Playhouse Awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Grant
BWW NJ Awards are a great way to honor productions.
Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Leads Best Musical!
Videos and photos from shows are exciting to view and preview your theater experience.
Video: BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse First Look
Video: Watch Highlights From FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse
Photos: THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens At The Actors Studio Of New Jersey
We look forward to another great year of entertainment in the Garden State!
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broadwayworld
Videos