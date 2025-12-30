2025 NJ Coverage Highlights-Read More in 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Our New Jersey coverage lets our readers know all about what’s going on in the Garden State. Whether you want to attend a concert, check out a new play, or learn about the life of an actor, we have you covered. Read some of our most popular articles in 2025 and visit our site frequently in 2026 to be in the know!

Reviews give you the show information and lets you know how we liked it.

Review: MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse-The Story Shines with Top Music

Review: Arthur Miller’s THE PRICE at Two River Theater is Drama at its Best

Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Moorestown Theater Company

Review: AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER at GSP-The Best Classic Mystery

Keep up with what shows are being performed near you.

New Jersey Theater: All Broadway Shows and Tours Now Playing in New Jersey - BroadwayWorld

Interviews give insights into cast and creative.

Interview: Jeffry Foote in CATCHING THE MOON The Growing Stage

Interview: Becca Suskauer in HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE at NJ Rep

Interview: Playwright Lauren M. Gunderson and I AND YOU: THE MUSICAL at McCarter Theater

Interview: Director Brian B. Crowe and Mary Shelley’s FRANKENSTEIN at STNJ

Interview: Director Joe Discher and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY by ATG

News keeps our readers informed and helps them plan entertainment schedules.

Morris Museum in Morristown-A Fascinating Destination for Culture and Art

Works & Process Residencies to Present ARTYARD: New Jersey Ballet: Wings Of Desire By Roderick George

Paper Mill Playhouse Awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Grant

BWW NJ Awards are a great way to honor productions.

Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Leads Best Musical!

Videos and photos from shows are exciting to view and preview your theater experience.

Video: BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse First Look

Video: Watch Highlights From FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse

Photos: THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens At The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

We look forward to another great year of entertainment in the Garden State!

