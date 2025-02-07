Interview: Jeffry Foote in CATCHING THE MOON The Growing Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey (TGS), located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will present CATCHING THE MOON: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream. Adapted from the book by Crystal Hubbard, it has Book and Lyrics by Nichole Jackson and Music and Lyrics by Tyrone L. Robinson. It is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O’Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

CATCHING THE MOON: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream tells the spirited story of the Black girl who grew up to become “Toni Stone,” the first woman to play for an all-male professional baseball team. With the crack of a bat, Marcenia Lyle rounds the bases with ease and slides into home. It’s the ball field she knows and loves best. So, when famous baseball manager Gabby Street comes scouting players for summer camp, Marcenia steps up to the plate to compete. She’s determined to pursue her passion and defy the naysayers who discourage her from following her dream because she’s a girl.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jeffry Foote who plays Papa Lyle in the upcoming production.

Jeffry is thrilled to be back at TGS in CATCHING THE MOON. He was last seen in the theatre’s play Boogie. He has performed in many plays, musicals, independent films, and has done some voice over projects. He is also a tap dance teacher and teaches tap dance in Morris County and Essex County.

We'd love to know when you first started performing.

I started performing in high school. I was 16 years old when I was in my first play.

Tap dance is a really impressive form of dance. Tell us a little about your training and why you enjoy teaching tap.

I started tap dancing at the age of 20. I love tap dancing because it's a creative outlet for me where I can express myself through my feet by using different rhythmic patterns.

Can you tell us about one of the many memorable shows you have been a part of?

One of my favorite memorable shows I was a part of was my very first play in high school "Our Town". I was going through a hard time at that point in my life. And that play really helped me escape reality and was very therapeutic for me.

We are delighted that you are returning to TGS for Catching The Moon. Why do you think children and family theatre is so important?

I think children and family theater is so important, because it can give a chance for children to see live theater. And children seeing live theater, can inspire them to be on the stage, or maybe behind the scenes. I also feel children's theater can help them be involved in doing something positive for the community. Many children need an outlet. And theater can be a positive thing instead of them being influenced to go down the wrong path.

Tell us a little about your role as Papa Lyle in Catching the Moon and how you are preparing for the part.

Papa Lyle is a very interesting character. He runs his own barber shop during the Great Depression. He is very protective of his daughter Marcenia, and wants the best for her. But he wants the best for her from his perspective. He realizes that Marcenia has so much passion for Baseball, and decides to let her go after her dreams of being a baseball player.

What makes The Growing Stage such a standout in NJ?

TGS is such a great theater to work for. This is my third show with TGS. I think what makes it stand out is how nice everyone is to work with. I think the main goal of TGS is that they want to put on high quality theater, but make sure that children enjoy their theater going experience. And to hopefully inspire kids to perform.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

Catching The Moon is a fun energetic show, with a powerful message. And for those who don't know that it's based on a true story.

Can you share some of your future plans?

As of right now, I have a couple of auditions. I don't' have any shows lined up right now.

The Growing Stage is located at 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, New Jersey 07857

CATCHING THE MOON: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream runs February 14 - 23 with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on February 14 at 7:30PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE and visit Box Office: (973) 347-4946.

Photo Credit: Sub/Urban Photography.

