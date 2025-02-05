Review: MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse-The Story Shines with Top Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mystic Pizza, the marvelous new musical, is now being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse (PMP). It is based on the fan-favorite 1988 Metro Goldwyn Mayer rom-com by the same name with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones. This production has everything going for it with a lively story, exciting musical numbers, and an excellent cast. We attended the opening night performance when the audience gave the show a well-deserved, rousing standing ovation.

Mystic Pizza features a book written by Sandy Rustin; music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Carmel Dean; music direction by Kristin Stowell; choreography by Connor Gallagher; and direction by Casey Hushion.. This remarkable team has made the production delightful from the first moment to the last.

Set in the small seashore town of Mystic, Connecticut, the show tells the story of Daisy, her sister Kat, and their good friend, JoJo who work at their town’s local pizza restaurant, Mystic Pizza owned by a talented cook, Leona . This small-town story is about life’s big events as the young women consider the future of their careers, relationships and romances. Mystic Pizza is a charming musical and a realistic portrayal of people learning to forge new paths.

You’ll love this cast. They are a multi-talented troupe of accomplished actors that are perfectly cast in their roles. The company features Krystina Alabado as Daisy Arujo; Alaina Anderson as Katherine “Kat” Arujo; Deánna Giulietti as Josephine “JoJo” Barboza; Ben Fankhauser as Tim Travers; F. Michael Haynie as Bill Montijo; Vincent Michael as Charles “Charlie” Gordon Windsor, Jr. and others; Jennifer Fouché as Leona Silvia; Mia Gerachis as Debbie and others; James Hindman as Charles Windsor, Sr. and others; Michael James as Lou and others; April Josephine as Mrs. Arujo and others; Louis Pardo as Mr. Barboza and others; Alyssa M. Simmons as Aunt Bonnie and others; Jake Swain as Frank and others; Zephaniah Wages as George and others; and Rachel Kae Wirtz as Lorna and others; Chachi Delgado and Adriana Negron are the swings.

Unforgettable moments include JoJo fainting at her wedding to Bill; Daisy besting Charlie at pool; Kat meeting Tim for the first time; Leona managing the girls at Mystic Pizza; JoJo getting upset when Bill renames his boat; Daisy meeting Charlie’s family at a dinner party; Daisy lovingly calming Kat; Leona putting the pizzeria up for sale; the Fireside Gourmet reviewing Mystic Pizza; and the joyous final wedding scene.

The score includes mega-hits from the 1980’s and 90’s. The songs are finely placed to complement the story. Some of our faves include “Small Town” by the Company; “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Daisy, Kat, Jo and Ensemble; “The Power of Love” by Charlie, Bill, Tim, Daisy, Kat, Jo, and Ensemble; “Hold On” by the Company; “Manic Monday” by Bill, The Lobster Rolls and Company; “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” by Charlie and Daisy; "Mad About You" by Bill & Joe with Alfie, Frank & Lou; “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Frank, Jo, Bill, Daisy, Leona, and Ensemble; and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by the full Company.

Mystic Pizza has a flexible set that cleverly changes to depict different scenes. The production team includes scenic design by Nate Bertone; costume design by Jen Caprio; lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The Production Stage Manager is Andrea Cibelli and casting is by Geoff Josselson CSA.

Count on Paper Mill Playhouse to present the best of the best in musical theatre with Mystic Pizza. Our complements to Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Mike Stotts and their entire team.

Tickets for Mystic Pizza can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 973.376.4343. The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041-1604.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

