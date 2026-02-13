Review: Bowtie Bar-A Chic Times Square Cocktail Destination

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We couldn’t resist visiting the recently opened Bowtie Bar located inside the Renaissance Hotel Times Square at 2 Times Square. Elegant, yet approachable, this cocktail bar and lounge is an ideal addition to the city’s nightlife scene. The spacious venue is beautifully appointed with Art Deco touches. The floor to ceiling windows offer guests an incomparable wrap-around view that showcases the vibrancy of Times Square.

Bowtie Bar serves elevated selection of craft cocktails and delectable plates. Whether you are in the neighborhood to see a show, touring the city, or planning a celebratory gathering, this is the destination for you. And be sure to keep your camera out for many Instagramable moments.

The menu is organized, with a clever theatrical flair. The cocktail menu is titled “The Cast List.” The light bites are “Curtain Raisers” and the “Grand Finale” are desserts that shouldn’t be missed.

We stopped by Bowtie Bar on a Thursday evening just before seeing a show. The service is excellent and attentive to your every need. Start out with a cocktail. There are inspired drinks you won’t find anywhere else. The Hot Ticket is a margarita made with Corazón Blanco Tequila finely layered with passion fruit and habanero for subtle, spicy kick. Another customer favorite is the Bitter Italian, a Bulleit Bourbon Manhattan riff.

You won’t find a better Espresso Martini than the one served at Bowtie Bar and the presentation is exquisite. For those that prefer, the beverage program also includes finely selected wine, beer, spirits and non-alcoholic drinks.

It's easy to pair your drinks with sharable food selections. An excellent choice is the Times Square Tower of Tenders and Tropics for your table. The generous portion of lightly fried crispy chicken tenders and coconut shrimp are served with tasty dipping sauces. The Spinach Artichoke Dip served with everything bagel chips is the best you'll ever have. Other tempting menu items include The Standing Ovation Caesar, The Opening Night Margherita Flatbread and more.

Top off your visit with The Encore Cookie Platter. These warm, tasty chocolate chip cookies are served with a rich chocolate dipping sauce. Indulge your sweet tooth with NY Cheesecake Bites or the Times Square Soft Serve Spectacle, an ice cream sundae treat.

Broadway has a magic all its own and Bowtie Bar is a part of it all. One visit will never be enough. For reservations, events, and more information, visit bowtie-bar.com or call 212.765.7676. Follow on Instagram @bowtiebarnyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bowtie Bar

