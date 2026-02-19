Video: HERE LIES LOVE At Center Theater Group

Center Theatre Group has released video highighs of its new production of the hit musical Here Lies Love at the Mark Taper Forum has been extended for two additional weeks and must close on April 5, 2026.

Featuring music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love is directed by CTG Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai with choreography by William Carlos Angulo. The production, the first since appearing on Broadway in 2023, is a transformative experience combining disco beats with adrenaline-fueled choreography and an innovative visual design.

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos' rise to power and the corruption, violence, and authoritarian rule during her time as First Lady and her family’s exile amidst the People Power Revolution. The show goes beyond Imelda's near-mythic obsession with shoes to explore true questions of power and responsibility. It is a story fueled by greed, power, and disco that feels as timely today as ever.

The cast features Reanne Acasio as Imelda Marcos, Joshua Dela Cruz as Aquino, Chris Renfro as Ferdinand Marcos, Carol Angeli as Estrella, Aura Mayari as Punong-Abala/Host, and Joan Almedilla as Aurora. The ensemble includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Kayla Amistad, Kelvin Co, Joanne Javien Coudriet, Audrey Lyn Crabaño, JeffLorenz Garrido, Sarah Kay, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Danielle Louise Mendoza, Justine Rafael, and Ryan Salazar. The swings are Zandi de Jesus, Johnisa Almariya Breault, and Hayden Rivas.

In addition to providing more opportunities for audiences to see the show’s Los Angeles premiere, the extension dates also give Center Theatre Group the opportunity to present two Student Matinee performances for Los Angeles-based students and their schools.

“Before we have even begun previews for Here Lies Love, the show has already proven to be one of the most popular and anticipated Taper shows in the fifty-nine-year history of Center Theatre Group. Having this production feature a powerhouse all-Filipino cast and a predominantly AAPI creative team not only fills me with immense pride and gratitude, but it has also helped welcome new audiences into our theatre who, in the past, may not have fully seen themselves on our stages,” said Snehal Desai, CTG’s Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director. “LA is home to the largest Filipino community in the country and it’s an honor to bring this show, and this powerful new production, to our beautiful city. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it—and now they have two more weeks to catch it, or to come back again for more!”

The creative team assembled by Director Snehal Desai includes William Carlos Angulo (Choreographer), Joe Cruz and Jennifer Lin (Co-Music Directors), Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Jaymee Ngernwichit (Costume Designer), Marcella Barbeau (Lighting Designer), Brian Hsieh (Sound Designer), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Designer), Kaleena Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Make-Up Designer), Janelle Dote Portman (Associate Director), U.J. Mangune (Associate Choreographer), and Ely Sonny Orquiza (Dramaturg), Jim Steinmeyer (Illusion Consultant), and Giselle "G" Tongi-Walters (Community Liaison). Casting by Michael Donovan Casting, Michael Donovan, CSA, Richie Ferris, CSA, and Joe Pinzon (Casting Consultant). The Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.