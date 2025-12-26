Morris Museum in Morristown-A Fascinating Destination for Culture and Art

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you looking for a great day out with family and friends? Look no further than the world-class Morris Museum, a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate, conveniently located in Morristown. It boasts two floors of exhibits including finely curated changing and permanent ones. Whatever your interests are, your visit is sure to please. We recently came by on a weekday afternoon and had the opportunity to tour the 1st floor galleries with the museum’s President and CEO Thomas J. Loughman. Here’s all you need to know to plan an inspiring Morris Museum experience.

The captivating video installation, Perennial Land-The Data Forest, 2024 can be viewed through April 5, 2026. This is a thought-provoking, experiential exhibit that combines the beauty of forest environments with the importance of data-driven insights into a human’s impact on nature. Tech and tools about resources and equity are seamlessly integrated into the environment. The vulnerability of the environment related to specific communities. Take a seat in the gallery as Perennial Land immerses you in with wrap-around sight and sound. The 13-minute presentation even features video segments taken from a local NJ botanical garden, Frelinghuysen Arboretum. Perennial Land was conceived, filmed, and directed by Laia Cabrera & Isabelle Duverger; original music by Nana Simopoulos; editing, visual effects, and projection mapping by Laia Cabrera & Isabelle Duverger; additional visual effects by Caryn Heilman; additional sound mixing by Ander Agudo; and produced by Laia Cabrera & Co.

There’s always something new happening at Morris Museum! In the Museum Court, view Notes on Napkins: 2020 that will be on display through May 16, 2026. In 2020, 100 American composers were commissioned by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance to share their visual thinking. Each composer received a toolkit of napkins and pens and a micro-commission to begin transcribing the rhythms of this extraordinary time. Gary Lichtenstein Editions produced striking prints from the results. The exhibit is conceived by Kristy Edmunds and co-curated with Pomegranate Arts.

Contemporary Volumes is now in the main gallery through March of 2026. Through sculpture, installation, and mixed media, Contemporary Volumes explores how artists use the form, function, and symbolism of books to challenge conventions, reshape narratives, and expand the possibilities of both art and language. The works of nine remarkable artists from across the United States that include Brian Dettmer, Colette Fu, Samuelle Green, Cheryl Gross, Amanda Love, Sarah Matthews, Cheryl R. Riley, Susan Rostow, and Diana Schmertz.

The recently opened exhibit, Iconic: Kathleen Gilje Repaints Art History showcases the artist’s work and its relationship to art’s major historical legacies. Gilje is a NYC-based painter and is known for her liberal interpretations. Kathleen Gilje’s intriguing works will be on display through April 5.

The permanent exhibitions are so captivating, they can be viewed many times. Music lovers will be entranced by Guiness Collection: Mechanical Music and Automata from the Murtogh D. Guinness Collection. It features music boxes, player pianos, mechanical dolls that move and much more. Visitors can discover a treasured trove of mechanical musical instruments and automata. The 750 mechanical marvels in the collection span 400 years when technological advancement was transforming many aspects of human life, including how we enjoy music and art.

Morris Museum is very much a family place with special exhibits that will intrigue the youngest visitors like the Mega Model Train Gallery, Earth Science Gallery, and the Native American Gallery.

Pursue your own interests and hobbies. Morris Museum Education Department empowers learners of all ages to think inventively and create fearlessly. Through dynamic educator-led programs, the Museum fosters meaningful experiences such as Spark! Lab; Educational Group Visits; Studio Art Courses and much more. Our readers will appreciate that Morris Museum is also the place to see fine performances of dance and music.

One visit to the Morris Museum will never be enough. Consider a subscription! The Museum is part of Bloomberg Connect so download the app and you can go deeper into all the exhibitions. The Morris Museum is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ 07960. There is plenty of free parking available. For more information and hours of operation, visit Morris Museum and call 973.971.3700.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Morris Museum

