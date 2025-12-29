Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Betsy Wolfe
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION
- Holmdel Theatre Company
16%
April Coleen
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
8%
Adah Christian
- SHE BELTS BACK: A BROADWAY CABARAGE
- October Ensemble
7%
Samantha Pauly
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
6%
Emily DeMaio
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
5%
Nicole Spano
- FAMILY TIES
- Art House Productions
5%
Cassandra Krajcik
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Ethan Smith
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Ashley Loren
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
3%
Maggie Capone
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Holly Stefanik
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Yael Rasooly
- NO REGRETS: AN EVENING WITH EDITH PIAF
- East Lynne Theater Company
3%
Carol Bufford
- DAMES OF THE SILVER SCREEN
- Cape May Stage
3%
Patrick Dwyer
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Nick Rubano
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
3%
Peter Piccini
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
3%
Heather Cozine
- IN YOUR DREAMS CABARET
- Maplewood Strollers
2%
James Horan
- MARVIN HAMLISCH, A SINGULAR SENSATION
- Chatham Community Players
2%
Frankie Perez
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Kevin Egan
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Michael Palmer
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Chiane Ekweonu
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Kolter Yagual-Rolston
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Jennie Harney-Fleming
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
2%
Jalen Ford
- ZANNA DON’T - THE REBOOT
- Theater Q Asbury
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Grace
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
9%
Louis Palena
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
8%
Alex Marciniak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
7%
Aimee Mitacchione
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
4%
Dominique Alvarado
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Dawn Warga
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
Renee Green
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Howell PAL Theatre Company
2%
Amanda Malone
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Melissa Mooney
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Rylee Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Bridget Hughes
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Amanda Papa
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Bella Taylor
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Rebecca Murillo
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Karen Cleighton
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Maddie Miley
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Dana Van Pell
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Lexi Toriello
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Lex Goyden
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Donna Battaglia and Riley MacMoyle
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
1%
Lawrence Dandridge, Jasón Wells
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Samantha Amaral
- HAIRSPRAY
- Middletown Arts Center
1%
Christian M. MontLouis
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
12%
Abby Rhode
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
8%
Alyson Cohn, Felicia Benson Kraft, Lynne Lupfer
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
6%
Abby Drexler
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
5%
Carla Gelpke
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Jim Parks
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
3%
James Grausam
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Zach Mazouat
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
3%
Kayla D'Angelo
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Valerie Myers
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Frankie Alicandri
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Becky Maegerle
- PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
2%
Giovanna DiSanto and Samantha Clark
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Terrell Jordan Jenkins
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Chelsea Carlson
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Kathy Delre Ferrigno
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Autumn Hyun, Paris Bates
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Carla Gelpke/Kim Potempa Niedosik
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Julie Jackson/Karen Sutherland
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Ann Lowe
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Summit Playhouse
2%
Joanne Penrose & Gabe Bagdazian
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Ariana Michel-Hamblin
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Lizzy Stefanic
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Kitty Cleary
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
16%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
14%GREASE
- Plays in the park
14%ANYTHING GOES
- Trilogy Repertory
9%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
6%THE PROM
- Premier Theatre
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
5%SPRING AWAKENING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
5%PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
4%DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The MAC Players
3%THE GOLDEN GAMES
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
3%THE MOVING ARCHITECTS
- Crane House & Historic YWCA
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Ferrie
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
8%
AJ Russell
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
5%
Alexander R. Diaz
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
5%
Alyson Cohn
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Gillian Bryck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Brittany Ahr and Cindy Warner
- GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
2%
Janeece Freeman-Clark
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
Anna Gelpke
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Luke Ferrell
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
John Menter
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
2%
Felicia Artrip
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Erin Miller
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Erin Miller
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Jack McManus
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Sharon Coyle
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Gillian Bryck
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Jared Milian
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
1%
Phil Pallitto
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
1%
Jaye Barre
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Anthony Logan Cole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Old Library Theatre
1%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Josh Reed
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Joe Elefante
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Dar Yanetta
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
10%
Angel Fajardo
- MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
8%
BRANDON DIRDEN
- THE PRICE
- Two River Theater
8%
Allyssa Hynes
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
4%
Gina Lupi
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
4%
Genevieve Estanislau
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Joshua Reed
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Victoria Mosier
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Dottie Fischer
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Brandon Gulya & Elle River
- MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
2%
Jada Davis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Brian Crowe
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%
Giovanna DiSanto
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Bill Sterritt
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Luke Ferrell
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Megan Lako
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Uchenna Agbu
- THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Matt Masiello
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%
Charlotte Cohn
- MY ITALY STORY
- American Theater Group
2%
Mark Phelan
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Catherine LaMoreaux
- OUR TOWN
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
1%
Michael Kidney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
1%
Emily Christensen
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%Best Ensemble FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
6%DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
3%GREASE
- Plays in the park
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%RENT
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
1%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
1%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%SHREK
- pixie dust players
1%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alan Edwards
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
10%
Allan Seward
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
5%
Adam Honore
- EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
4%
Bailey Dumlao
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Middletown Arts Center
4%
Anastasia Be.iakova
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
4%
Ben Huebscher
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Bob Seesselberg
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Alex Fritsch
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
3%
Alex Fritsch
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
2%
Dan Schulze
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%
David Heguy
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Nicholas Marmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Joshua Reed
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Alex Fritsch
- THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS
- Spotlight Players
2%
Emily Lovell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Emily Lovell
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Roman Klima
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Kevin Gunther
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Yoshi Grasso
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Justin Christopher Odon
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Cheryl Wilbur
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Zack Gage
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
1%
Danielle Niedosik
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Blaze Dalio
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
8%
Charles Santoro
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
7%
Allison Stella
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
6%
Allison Stella
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- October Ensemble
4%
Angelina Francese
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
4%
Bob Sammond
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
3%
Charles Santoro
- NEWSIES
- Mayo Performing Arts Center
3%
Brian Colquist/ Julia Ravenna
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Steve Bell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Chris Vehmas
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Chris Vehmas
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Brian Mulligan
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- North Brunswick Drama Group
2%
John Birckhead
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Nicole Barrow-White
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Jonathan Mehl
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Mark Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%
Debbie Roland
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Sam Garcia
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Bob Sammond
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Jeff Brown
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Justin Fischer
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Keira Marques
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
1%
Christynn Cardino
- CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
1%
Michael Gilch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Phoenix Productions
1%Best Musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%GREASE
- Plays-in-the-Park
3%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
3%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
- Bergen County Players
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
2%PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
1%OKLAHOMA!
- Bear Tavern Project
1%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%Best New Play Or Musical FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS
- Ferrell Studios
14%EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
14%A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY
- Skyline Theatre Company
10%WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
7%CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
6%I & YOU: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
6%MISS AMERICA IS PROBABLY A B*TCH
- Ferrell Studios
4%STAGES OF MADNESS
- CDC Theatre
4%MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
4%CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
4%MURDER, MAGIC, AND MEAD
- October Ensemble
4%IN THE NAME OF THE MOTHER
- Ferrell Studios
4%THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
4%PHILADELPHIA
- Ferrell Studios
4%CORDIALLY INDISPOSED
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%TAKE THE LEAD
- Paper Mill Playhouse
3%A BREATH OF FRESH AIR
- Ferrell Studios
2%FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- SPQR Stage Company
2%SOMETHING BAD
- Ferrell Studios
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Bob Marcus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
7%
Molly Pugliese
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
5%
Ella Rogers
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
4%
Kaitlyn Waterman
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Sophia Thomas
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
Christina Freeman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Hadar Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
Ava Klugewicz
- HAIRSPRAY
- MAC Players
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Cecelia Mielnicki
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Ash Velazquez
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Adam Lucas
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
1%
Ashley Michelle
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
1%
Maria Heitmann
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Megan Moyers
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
1%
AJ Rosario
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
1%
Bailey Delahanty
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
1%
Zoe Rock
- ANNIE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Carl Bird
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Eden Mendez
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Amron Salgado
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Alyssa Goldman
- RENT
- Pioneer Production Company Inc
1%
Jared Milian
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Cranford Dramatic Club
1%
Zee Happonen
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Mary Anestis
- MATILDA
- Villagers Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Allegra Tumbleson
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
7%
Allie Cohen
- MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
7%
Rick Brown
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
5%
Addison Clark
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
5%
Jenn Chase
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Corey Chichizola
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Cranford Dramatic Club
2%
Anthony Rosario, Jr.
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Bradley Carrington
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Zoey Bentley
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Holly Stefanik
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Jennifer Shrestha
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin arts Theatre
2%
Deja Adeniyi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Arthur Gregory Pugh
- TWO TRAINS RUNNING
- Middletown Arts Center
2%
Allison Altman
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- LOBBY HERO
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Jeff Bodnar
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
1%
John Short
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%
Xander Furman
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- East Lynne Theater Company
1%
Victor Barretta
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
1%
Lauren Muraski
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
1%
Ashley Escoffery
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
1%
Molly reinhardt
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
1%
Christopher Henley
- DUTCH MASTERS
- Cape May Stage
1%
Eric Taylor
- TARTUFFE
- Kean University
1%
Cindy Warner
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%Best Play OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
7%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
7%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
6%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
5%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Offbook Productions
5%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
4%PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
4%AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
3%RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
3%MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%HAMLET
- Art House Productions
2%THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%OUR TOWN
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%DUTCH MASTERS
- Cape May Stage
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%TARTUFFE
- Kean University
2%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
2%FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
8%
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE PROM
- Premier Theater Company
6%
Anne Mundell
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
6%
Bree Guell
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
5%
Ashley Cusack
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
4%
Dan Seitz, Lauren Zenreich
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Frankie Perez
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Brittany Ahr
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Andrew Boyce
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- McCarter Theatre Center
3%
Christopher Corveleyn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
Vincent Gunn
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Rodrigo Escalante
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Beowulf Boritt
- I & YOU: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%
Amethyst Fiorentino and Brenden Kortenhaus
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Eric Levin and Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Edgar Hidalgo, Rich Pizzuta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%
Stacia Belcuore
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Shawn Simmons
- TARZAN
- Kelsey Theatre
2%
Keith Hoovler
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
1%
Shawn McGovern
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
1%
Bobby Devarona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Mystic Vision Players
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Widom and Tom Hessman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
10%
Allison Andresini, Sam Franz
- ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
7%
Arnold Teixeira
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
6%
Chris Cichon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
5%
Rob DeScherer, Tim Larsen and Carey Gselle
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Steve Kane
- THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Nicholas von Hagel
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Tyler Sautner
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
3%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Matthew Williams
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Julieta Quinteros Amat
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
3%
Joseph Fils-Aime
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Jan Topoleski
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Ellie Saucier
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
3%
Bobby McElver
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Jada Davis
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Eric Collins
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Theater To Go
2%
Henry Leger
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Matt Shoppas
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Travis Joseph Wright
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Andre J. Pluess
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%
Chad Raines
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gianna Minardi
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
6%
Alexandra Marcinak
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
6%
Toni Ann Gisondi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
5%
Anthony Lisi
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Alex Maron
- SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
3%
NIrvaan Pal
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
A.J. Klein
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Gigi Mechetti
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Angelina Amara
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Candice Belina
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
Destiny Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
1%
Allora Eisen
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Chatham Community Players
1%
Alex Ridder
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Francesca Oliveri
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Alyssa Rivera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%
Lauryn Boyle
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Max DeVivo
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%
Kayla D'Angelo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Virginia Woodruff
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%
Beth Valenti
- CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
1%
Amanda Winter
- PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- NENA Productions
1%
Alexandra Belle
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Amanda Davies
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Nick Meurer
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Sarah Pereira
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Debra Carozza
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
10%
Allyssa Winkelspecht
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
8%
Allison Parlin
- THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
- Gateway Playhouse
5%
Aaron Juice Jackson
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%
Amanda Castro-Conroy
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
3%
Elena Lozonschi
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Bill Barry
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- OffBook Productions
3%
Will Coles
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Stephen Mennella
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
2%
Marisa Gore
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
2%
Max Devivo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Andre Vieira
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Amelia Bell
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Steve Fazz
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Lauren Friedman
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Brendan Keffner
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Michael Donohue
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
1%
Makenzie Kuntz
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- Kean University
1%
Annie Locke
- BOEING BOEING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
1%
Deitra Oliver
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
1%
Victoria Pollack
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
1%
Emma Ohlig
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%
John Snow
- DUTCH MASTERS
- Cape May Stage
1%
Dion Moore
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- The Growing Stage
14%YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- Roxbury Arts Alliance
12%RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
7%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
6%GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Surflight theatre
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Drama Geek Studios
5%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
5%RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER
- The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
5%MATILDA
- Gateway Playhouse
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Bergen County Players
4%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION
- Summit Playhouse
3%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lyceum studios
3%DESVELADO
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
1%GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
- Centenary Stage Company
1%MISS NELSON HAS A FEILD DAY
- Centenary Stage Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Music Mountain Theatre
7%
Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ
5%
Roundtable Theatre Company
4%
Paper Mill Playhouse
4%
Ferrell Studios
3%
Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Phoenix Productions
3%
Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Howell PAL Theatre Company
3%
Bergen County Players
3%
Gateway Playhouse
2%
Villagers Theatre
2%
studio playhouse
2%
Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Drama Geek Studios
2%
Kelsey Theatre
2%
Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Dover Little Theatre
2%
The Barn Theatre
1%
Spotlight Players
1%
The Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%
Cape May Stage
1%
The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
1%