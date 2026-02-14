THE TEN TENORS: 30TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR to Play Live at Levoy Theatre in Millville

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marking 30 years since their very first performance in Brisbane in 1995, Australia's favorite tenor ensemble The Ten Tenors is bringing its electrifying 30th Anniversary World Tour to North America.

After rave reviews, standing ovations and sold-out tours across Europe and Australia, these 10 talented and charismatic Aussies are thrilled to return to their favorite territory in the world. They will stop in Millville, N.J., on Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., at The Levoy Theatre.

What started as a one-off performance for a corporate event by a slightly rag tag group of young blokes from Brisbane's Conservatorium of Music in 1995 has gone on to become a musical and touring juggernaut. The Ten Tenors have circled the world multiple times and performed in some of the most iconic venues including Royal Albert Hall London, The Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, The Sydney Opera House and more. The setlist for the 30th Anniversary World Tour includes a variety of fan favorites including, "I Still Call Australia Home," "Waltzing Matilda," "Hallelujah" and the Tenors' popular and unprecedented take on "Bohemian Rhapsody." Fans will be treated to the group's signature medleys, including three brand-new arrangements created exclusively for their North American audiences.

The current lineup includes some of the finest opera, contemporary and musical theatre singers from Australia and New Zealand, including Michael Edwards, Ben Clark, Cameron Barclay Andrew Waldin, Jack Jordan, Shaun Kohlman, Nicholas Matters, Ben Cody-Osborne, Thomas Weaver, Ammon Bennett and Sam Ward. One could say this is the strongest line up The Ten Tenors have ever assembled; and led by the incredible talent of musical director Michael Edwards.

Celebrated globally for their unique blend of soaring harmonies, dynamic stage presence and genre-defying performances, The Ten Tenors deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

This tour promises an emotional, energetic and deeply entertaining evening that showcases why The Ten Tenors remain one of the most beloved vocal groups in the world.