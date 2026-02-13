🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors Studio of New Jersey launched its residency at the historic Dunellen Theatre tonight with a sold-out opening night performance of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical inspired by Morissette’s iconic 1995 album. This highly anticipated production marks the official start of the company’s 2026 season and its new home in the heart of downtown Dunellen.

Jagged Little Pill follows the seemingly picture-perfect Healy family as the cracks beneath their suburban facade begin to show, revealing intersecting stories of addiction, identity, consent, and the urgent need to speak the truth. Featuring a book by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody and a score that weaves together Morissette’s hits like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “You Learn,” the musical explores pain, healing, and empowerment in a way that is as cathartic as it is electrifying.

“Our opening night selling out is a powerful signal that there is a real hunger in this community for bold, contemporary storytelling,” said Michael Restaino, Artistic Director of The Actors Studio of New Jersey and Director/Choreographer of this production. “Jagged Little Pill invites audiences to confront difficult truths with honesty and compassion, and I’m thrilled that we get to share this story in a space as storied and welcoming as the Dunellen Theatre.”

The production features a dynamic ensemble led by Lisa Cortney Benke as Mary Jane Healy, Dan Maceyak as Steve Healy, Adeera Harris as Frankie Healy, Bennett Safsel as Nick Healy, Al Bastin as Jo Taylor, Gideon McManus as Phoenix, Lilli Doll as Bella Fox, and Jason Tobias as Andrew. The cast also includes Karen Carratura, Kiley Rose Burke-Perez, Nicole Pellegrin, Kaity Cherkassky, Julia Shicatano, Cole Russell, and Marquise Neal, bringing the world of the show to life with powerhouse vocals and fearless storytelling.

The creative team is led by Director and Choreographer Michael Restaino and Music Director Adam Magnacca. The production team includes James Russo (production manager and lighting designer), Dan F. Sims (creative company manager), Coldin Grundmeyer (production supervisor), and Joey Palazzo (assistant production manager), and Rob Delgado (wig designer and production assistant), all working together to create an immersive, concert-like theatrical experience.

Originally opened in the 1920s as a vaudeville and silent film house, the Dunellen Theatre has long served as a beloved community landmark and gathering place for entertainment. Now revitalized as a multi-purpose venue, the theatre enters a new chapter as the resident home of The Actors Studio of New Jersey, strengthening Dunellen’s growing reputation as a destination for high-quality performing arts.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley Photography

Lisa Benke

The company of Alanis Morissette''s Jagged Little Pill

Lisa Benke

The company of Alanis Morissette''s Jagged Little Pill

Al Bastin

Al Bastin and company

Bennett Safsel

Al Bastin, Gideon McManus and Adeera Harris

Dan Maceyak

Lisa Benke and company

Adeera Harris and company

Bennett Safsel and company

Al Bastin and Adeera Harris

Lisa Benke and company

Lilli Doll

Adeera Harris and Gideon McManus

The company of Alanis Morissette''s Jagged Little Pill

Lisa Benke and Nicole Pellegrin

The company of Alanis Morissette''s Jagged Little Pill