Review: AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER at GSP-The Best Classic Mystery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Sometimes I get a feeling that something awful is going to happen.” Mrs. Peck

George Street Playhouse (GSP) at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) kicks off their 52nd season with a real crowd pleaser, An Old-Fashioned Family Murder. The play is ingeniously written by Joe DiPietro, superbly directed by Larry Raben and features a marvelous cast. The production has a limited run through Sunday November 2. This original whodunit will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is presented in the finest tradition of classic murder mysteries with lots of style and colorful characters. We attended a Sunday matinee with a full house audience. It’s good advice to get your tickets now. This show is sure to sell out!

The story takes place in the spring of 1943, set in the sitting room of a grand mansion, somewhere in the rainy Northwest where a wealthy colonel lives with his two daughters. When a haughty mystery writer visits the home and reveals a family secret, he upsets the relationship between the two sisters. Then, a shocking murder in the home sets up plot twists and turns with plenty of surprises. And everyone is a suspect.

The finely crafted characters and their antics add to the intrigue. They include the astute and personable widow, Mrs. Peck; an arrogant mystery novelist, Arthur Wittington; the glamorous aspiring actress, Clarice Claythorne; a mystery story fan, Dotty Claythorne; Clarice’s seemingly opportunistic fiancé, Jasper Jamison; and Mrs. Peck’s son, the eager young detective, Paul Peck.

Sally Struthers brings her stunning star power to the stage as Mrs. Peck. Her portrayal as a mom and a smart woman is just perfect. Joining Struthers are the acting talents of Tony Carlin as Arthur Whittington; Caitlin Kinnunen as Dotty Claythorne; James Taylor Odom as Detective Paul Peck; Allison Scagliotti as Clarice Claythorne; and Michael Evan Williams as Jasper Jamison. This troupe masters their distinctive roles in the story and Joe DiPietro’s fast-paced, clever dialogue laced with humor.

The creative team of An Old-Fashioned Family Murder has set ideal atmosphere for the show. They include scenic design by Robert Kovach; costume design by Molly Walz; lighting design by José Santiago; original sound design by Roger Stoddard with additional sound design by Christopher J. Bailey. Samantha Flint is the Production Stage Manager and Caitlyn Ostrowski is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Mystery lovers and many more will delight in a trip to the theatre to see the wonderfully performed play, An Old-Fashioned Family Murder. Gather your group and enjoy the show!

We congratulate George Street Playhouse’s Executive Director, Edgar Herrera and their Artistic Producing Triumvirate: Christopher J. Bailey, Scott Goldman, and Laiona Michelle on a wonderful start to the 2025-2026 season ahead.

George Street Playhouse at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center is located at 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. It is in the heart of the city’s vibrant theatre and restaurant district with many parking options. An Old-Fashioned Family Murder has a run time of 2 hours with one intermission. The performance schedule is Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. The ticket prices begin at $35 and full season subscriptions begin at $176. Groups of 10 or more can save 20% on tickets. To purchase tickets and learn more about George Street’s discount opportunities, please visit: www.georgestreetplayhouse.org and call Patron Services at 732.246.7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Reader Reviews

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...