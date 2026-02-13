Review: NOT NOBODY at 59E59 Theaters-Thought Provoking

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Not Nobody, written by Brian Dykstra and adroitly directed by Margarett Perry is being performed at 59E59 Theaters now thorough March 1. Presented by Twilight Theatre Co., it features a fine cast of four actors, including Dykstra himself, that bring the thought-provoking, socially relevant play to life on the Upper East Side stage.

Not Nobody tells the story of McAlester Dailey, a former university professor of ethics. While taking his daily walk, he is confronted by two police officers that question why he is in a high-crime area. When there is a shooting in the neighborhood, Dailey renders first aid to one of the officers then surprisingly becomes a person of interest. Not Nobody smartly portrays a moral dilemma between the fairness of the judicial system and a person’s decision whether or not to cooperate with it. While the subject matter is serious, there are just the right touches of humor.

The versatile cast for Not Nobody includes Brian Dykstra who plays McAlester Dailey. He is joined by the talents of Sheffield Chastain as Officer Ricketts/Detective Christie/and A.D.A. Sax; Kathiamarice Lopez as Officer Chavana; Tessa Banks and Karma Prentice, Esq.; and Kate Siahaan-Rigg as Detective Dixon/Pubic Defender Nicola Boxer and Judge Booth. Chastain, Lopez, and Siahaan-Rigg assume multiple roles so deftly, that you will believe it is a much bigger troupe.

The Creative Team has done a top job of creating the mood for the show. They include scenic design by Tyler M. Perry; costume design by Daniel Lawson; lighting design by Jen Leno; sound design by Ariana Cardoza; and properties design by MuMbles. The Associate Director is Alana Rader; Assistant to Daniel Lawson is Amela Baksic; the Tailor is Seana Gordon; Production Stage Manager is Ant Priola; and the Casting Director is Judy Bowman, CSA.

When you see Not Nobody, it will encourage significant conversations. It is a story for our times. See it while you can!

59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues). Not Nobody runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. For more information and ticketing, please visit Shows | www.59e59.org.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

